8 food freebies and deals in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

It’s been rough year for teachers, but time and time again they've met the challenge. Teacher Appreciation Day is May 4, but teachers work very hard and deserve way more than a single day to be appreciated — especially after teaching through a pandemic. In recognition of that, Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 3 to May 7, and is a great time to show the educators in our lives just how much all their hard work this year (and every year!) has been appreciated.

What better way to show thanks than a free treat? Many restaurant chains around the nation offering free food and great deals in honor of educators.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

On May 4, all teachers and school staff members will get 20% off their entire check by showing a valid school ID card.

Bruegger's Bagels

There’s no better way to start a busy day than with a bagel, and teachers are pretty busy! Bruegger’s is offering a 20% discount on gift card purchases through May 21.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is thanking teachers and school staff with 20% off orders at participating sports bars throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, from May 3 through May 7. The deal is available for dine-in or takeout with a valid school ID, and is limited to one offer redemption per order, per visit.

Curry Up Now

This creative Indian chain is celebrating teachers all month long with Teacher Tuesdays. Every Tuesday through May 25, teachers can show their school ID and get a free burrito or bowl.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is showing their appreciation to teachers with a 15% discount for all teachers from May 3 through May 7. To receive the discount, just show a valid school ID. This deal is available for dine-in or takeout.

Insomnia Cookies

A great teacher can make every day better, even in a year as hard as this one has been. Celebrate those amazing educators with a free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free 6-pack with any purchase of $5 or more (in-store only).

McAllister’s Deli

There is no denying teachers are pretty sweet, and they deserve free sweet tea! This chain is offering sweet tea to all teachers — they'll also be entered in a drawing to receive free catering. You can nominate your favorite teacher here. Those teachers wishing to be celebrated without being nominated for the drawing can just stop by a restaurant location between May 3 and May 7 with a valid school ID to get their free sweet tea.

Sonic

Teachers can score a free large drink or Slush with any purchase by using the code TEACHERS in the SONIC App through Sunday, May 9.

This week is a great time to get discounts and free food even if you don’t happen to be a teacher. Taco Bell is celebrating the taco-shaped moon with free tacos, McDonald's is giving away free McFlurries and many national chains are offering deals and freebies in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

