Say goodbye to pie (at least this week) because these cobblers with scrumptious summer fruit are the thing to make right now.

Whether they're cooked in a cast-iron pan or in a casserole dish, cobblers are incredibly easy to make, look beautiful and are even easier to serve — no knife required, just spoon out of the ooey gooey goodness and top with some ice cream.

TODAY Food's favorite cobbler recipes are perfect for a weekend cookout, a summer birthday or a simple treat on a weeknight after dinner, or even a decadent breakfast ... we're not judging!

This easy cobbler makes the most of spring and summer berries. Use a mix of your usual favorites, get creative with some wild berries — wild blueberries, for example, have memory-boosting qualities — or just use whatever is available and in season. It's super easy to prepare, and you can keep extra streusel in the freezer for future use.

Skillet fruit crisps are at the top of the go-to list for desserts because they're so easy to make. This one requires only 10 minutes of prep time. Just toss in the fruit, top it with a crumble, bake it and that's it.

Katie Lee's cobbler from her cookbook, "Endless Summer," really makes the warm months feel like they could last forever. The berries and peaches in this skillet cobbler become jammy as they cook — making this a decadent dessert that surely needs to be scooped up with a spoon.

Although this cobbler tastes magnificent with peaches picked during peak season (July and August), it also works well with canned peaches when life needs a little summer flavor. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream while it's still hot to make it the ultimate creamy crowd pleaser.

Gently tart blackberries balance the juicy sweetness of fresh peaches in this cobbler lined with a pretty pastry crust. Instead of cooking in one big baking dish, you can split the recipe among two smaller baking dishes, or six individual ramekins, depending on the fanciness of the occasion.

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli uses pre-made biscuits, instead of rolling out a ton of pastry dough, for a totally clever and utterly delicious cobbler topping. Any mix of seasonal fruits on sale at the market work well in this recipe, too.

Nectarines and peaches come together with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg in this puffy-topped dessert. It also uses a fun trick for quickly softening up the fruits.

Over the years, two-time "Chopped" champion Lazarus Lynch has kept his dad's Southern recipe true to its roots: It's got a great crust and sweet peaches soaked in cinnamon and sugar. He uses canned peaches instead of fresh ones but says Lynch, "This is the way my daddy made it and I ain't changing it."