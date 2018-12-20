Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... " my new favorite holiday recipes.

What to make on Christmas day is a question is a lot of home cooks ask themselves. Often, the meals need to serve a big group of family or friends, which can be quite stressful, so it's essential to have warm, comfort food and decadent desserts that don't require too much effort.

Whether it's breakfast, brunch or dinner, these seven super easy recipes from seven star chefs, like Marcus Samuelsson and Anne Burrell, will be sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Everyone is chasing a restaurant quality prime rib and chef Jet Tila uses techniques to ensure that you get one. Cooking slow and low, then roasting allows you to use the oven for other dishes.

This recipe is not only extremely easy to make, but it looks impressive. The trifle is sort of a "greatest hits" of the flavors of the holiday season all in one beautiful dessert.

This recipe gets everything done in one pan and the glaze goes with the apples and Brussels sprouts wonderfully. It's wonderful in winter or fall and when entertaining.

Want to have the kids help out and eat a few shares of food? This is a great recipe to keep your kids busy as they help you with the holiday dinner.

This wild rice soup can be used if you have a leftover roast turkey or can be easily whipped up from scratch. It has a wonderful flavor and can be eaten alone or paired beautifully for a light winter lunch with salad and some bread.

Technique tip: Use the slow cooker to keep your side dishes warm! Mashed potatoes, gravy, butter corn, rolls, dressing or green beans all work well being held with your slow cooker's warm setting.

Jocelyn Delk-Adams' Decorative Holiday Chocolate Cubes

This quick dessert is super easy and can look either elegant or fun depending on what you decide to fill them with!

Ingredients:

Ice cube tray

Water

Long chopsticks

Dark chocolate, melted in a bowl

Holiday candies, dessert mousses or whipped cream, for decoration

Preparation:

Add a chopstick to each ice cube well then fill up with water and freeze ice cubes (they will lean to the side, which is fine).

Remove ice cubes from wells using chopsticks and dip into melted chocolate and set on a plate. In a minute or so, the chocolate should be set from the ice and the ice should be melting allowing it to slide out of the chocolate creating the chocolate cube.

Lastly, fill chocolate trays with fun holiday candies or dessert mousses, whipped creams etc. and serve.

Geoffrey Zakarian's Wine-Poached Plums

Add wine poached fruit (we like plums!) to store-bought cheesecake or vanilla ice cream for a holiday touch. They're simple to make and your house will smell like Christmas.

Ingredients:

1 bottle Sangiovese wine (or another medium-bodied red)

20 ounces prunes

1½ cups sugar

1 vanilla bean

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

1 orange, sliced

Preparation:

Place everything in a pot and bring to boil. Lower to simmer and cook 45 minutes. Remove seasonings and serve warm with cheesecake or vanilla ice cream.