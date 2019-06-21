Hot, busy days require cold, healthy drinks.

This Friday (June 21) is the Summer Solstice, which just happens to be the official start of the summer season, the longest day of the year and National Smoothie Day. To celebrate, we can't think of a better way to cool down from the heat with a refreshing treat that's also packed with nutrients.

These on-the-go with beverages are full of fruits and vegetables that will not only help you cool down, but provide an extra boost of vitamins and minerals.

Ready to drink to that? Cheers!

This beautiful purple-blue snack in a glass is a great way to start the day on a nutritious note. With blueberries, almonds, spinach and avocados all in one place, your body will be thanking you all day long.

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer developed this recipe packed with brain-boosting ingredients to help her kids stay energized without sugary sodas or highly caffeinated drinks at college. It contains antioxidant-rich, memory boosting blueberries, plus a little coffee, which has been shown to help people live longer.

Bananas and mangoes are both loaded with potassium, which will help replace lost electrolytes. They also chip in vitamin B6, which will help give you energy and support the immune system. Pineapples are incredibly hydrating and they also contain a digestive enzyme called bromelain, which eases inflammation and promotes proper digestive function.

Try a heartier, fruit-filled smoothie by adding bone broth. The clear liquid soup can be cooked and chilled, or bought from a store. It contains collagen that is touted to help the skin retain its elasticity. Each cup has approximately 6 to 12 grams of protein.

This strawberry-mint smoothie is a great way to get fruits and veggies all in one drink. It’s great to serve to the kids, who will enjoy the refreshing taste of cool mint on a summery day. Plus, the herb also helps mask the earthy spinach flavor.

The name of this delicious de-bloating smoothie says it all. The smoothie contains watercress (a natural diuretic that may help you fight that over-full feeling), grapes (rich in resveratrol, a potent antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory benefits), banana (loaded with potassium, which helps to balance the body’s sodium levels) and tumeric (which possesses anti-inflammatory properties).

This elixir is made with hydration superstars like cucumber (hello, spa day!), digestion-aiding ginger and beets, which are loaded with iron, fiber and folic acid. It will help get your whole system back on track for summer fun.