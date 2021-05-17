7 food freebies and deals to score on Tax Day

Tax Day, after a brief postponement, is finally here. While paying taxes isn't something most people look forward to, there are few things out there to soften the blow. Restaurants across the nation are offering sweet discounts and freebies in honor of Uncle Sam’s big day!

So, whether you are spending some of that refund or saving cash because you have a lot of taxes to pay, there’s some great restaurant deals to take advantage of on May 17.

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys is offering two Double Big cheeseburgers for $10.40 or two breakfast burritos (choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chili) for $10.40. This deal is available on May 17 at participating locations in CA, NV, and AZ, while supplies last. Members of Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmers (VIF) loyalty program will be eligible for extra offers by scanning their receipt on May 17 to score another deal.

Frutta Bowls

For some, a stressful day like Tax Day may inspire taking extra good care of their bodies, and superfoods cafe Frutta Bowls is offering $5.17 toasts all day on May 17.

Great American Cookies

This classic cookie chain will offer one free original chocolate chip cookie on May 17 at participating locations.

Grimaldi's

On May 17, get 16” traditional cheese pizzas for just $10.40 at all Grimaldi’s locations nationwide, except 1 Front St. in Brooklyn and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations.

Marble Slab Creamery

What's better than free ice cream? Get a free regular ice cream with purchase of a regular or best value ice cream on May 17 at participating locations.

Noodles & Company

Give into the craving for a heaping bowl of noodles and buy any size entree and get $5 off $17 or more to use on your next order. Score the deal by downloading the Noodles Rewards app.

Pizza Hut

Just in time for Tax Day, Pizza Hut will offer its $10 Tastemaker deal featuring a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $10.

Saladworks

Feeling like adding a bit of green to your Tax Day? We all do, but if that's not possible, there's always lettuce! Saladworks, a popular fast-casual salad franchise, is offering $5.17 wraps all day on May 17.

Related: