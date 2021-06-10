7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day will last an entire month this year

After a brief hiatus last year, 7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day is back and better than ever.

Normally, the convenience store hands out free Slurpees on its birthday (July 11), but this year, it's giving shoppers the chance to cash in on the sweet offer at any point during the month of July.

7-Eleven's 94th birthday celebration kicks off on July 1, when the store's 7Rewards app members will receive one free small Slurpee drink coupon in their account. There are plenty of flavors to choose from, including the classics and a range of summer specials like VitaminWater Zero Sugar Gutsy (Watermelon Peach), Pineapple Whip and Blueberry Lemonade.

When customers visit the store to pick up their free small Slurpee, they can also score another one for just $1. 7-Eleven has several other birthday promotions for its loyalty members, including $1 grill items (taquitos, Cheeseburger Bites, Bit Bite hot dogs, eggrolls and Buffalo chicken rollers) and birthday cake doughnuts for only 50 cents on July 11. The company will also be donating 1 million meals to Feeding America.

Don't feel like running out to your local store? You can even get your small Slurpee delivered for free on July 11.

It's been two years since 7-Eleven fans got the chance to grab their free Slurpee on the chain's birthday, so we're betting this will come as welcome news. After all, the pandemic put a halt to the nearly 20-year-old tradition in 2020.

“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer, said at the time.

To make up for it, the company donated 1 million meals to Feeding America and rolled out a promotion similar to this year's offer: a free medium Slurpee that loyalty members could redeem throughout the month of July.

7-Eleven isn't the only company that's shelling out sweet deals this summer. Wendy's customers can grab a free Frosty or Frosty-ccino every Friday in June when they make a purchase at the fast-food chain. All you have to do is place an order in restaurant or via the Wendy's app.

"We’re here to help you beat the heat, while others are still trying to fix their (broken) ice cream machine," Wendy's wrote in a press release, not-so-subtly taking a dig at McDonald's and its recurring ice cream machine issues.

Related: