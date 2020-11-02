Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Feeling anxious about election night? Here are 7 comforting snacks to make

We'll take all the comfort food we can get.
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Feeling anxious about election night? First, go vote, if you haven't already, but then treat yourself to some comforting snacks, courtesy of the "Debutante Farmer" Elizabeth Heiskell. She joins TODAY to show us how to make seven indulgent snacks to serve while watching election coverage on Tuesday night: caramelized onion dip, bacon grissini, crunchy cheese coins, pantry popcorn mix, roasted rosemary-infused cashews, Mediterranean layer dip and salted caramel pretzel bars.

Caramelized Onion Dip with Potato Chips
Elizabeth Heiskell
This onion dip reminds me of the store-bought onion dip my mother always bought for my sleepovers. This recipe is just satisfying but a whole lot more fancy.

Salted Caramel Pretzel Bars
Elizabeth Heiskell
The perfect combo of sweet and salty, this is the best treat to take to a potluck or party.

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini Recipe
Hector Manuel Sanchez
Candied bacon, or “pig candy” as we often call it, is always a home run. We love to keep the bacon strips whole and stuff them into a mint julep cup to make the perfect nibble for any cocktail. The whole process, including cooling, will take no more than an hour.

Crunchy Cheese Coins
Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey
This recipe tastes wonderful but has a pretty unusual ingredient: cereal! The rice cereal adds a delightful crunch that guests will never suspect.

Pantry Popcorn Mix
Elizabeth Heiskell
This is the perfect way to use up all the half-eaten snacks and candy in your house. If you make your own popcorn in a skillet with vegetable oil, it makes all the difference — and your kids will be amazed!

Mediterranean Layer Dip
Elizabeth Heiskell
This can be prepared the day before any event. Just before serving, drizzle with vinaigrette. This is a great option for those who are done to death with other layered dips — such a healthy, fresh alternative.

Roasted Cashews with Rosemary
Elizabeth Heiskell
This addicting snack is the perfect combo of sweet and salty. Store nuts in airtight container to stop them from getting stale.

Elizabeth Heiskell