7 celebratory snacks to make for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is almost here and that means it's time to start planning your party! OK, so you might not be heading out on the town this year (or even seeing anyone except your immediate family) but that doesn't mean you can't throw on something sparkly, pop a bottle of fizz and whip up some seriously crave-worthy snacks to celebrate making it through this crazy year.

Here are seven of our favorite recipes to help you ring in 2021.

1. Wisconsin Cheese and Charcuterie Board

A fancy cheese and charcuterie board is just the thing to take your at-home party from being another night on the couch to something fabulous. In addition to your favorite meats and cheese, be sure to add in some cornichons, fancy crackers, olives and even edible flowers for a spread that looks as good as it tastes. If you're concerned about keeping things touch-free, why not try the new "jarcuterie" trend?

If anything can make us forget the trials of the pandemic for just a moment it's this perfect app which combines the sweetness of a prune with the saltiness of bacon in one perfect bite. Other variations of this classic can be made using dates and bacon — sneak in some goat cheese to take this little bit of heaven to the next level.

3. Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant

Trust Hoda Kotb when it comes to this classic NYE appetizer — she uses mustard-brushed croissant dough to wrap up her mini franks and then dunks them in ketchup. This is one that adults and kids alike will wolf down, so make a lot!

4. Avocado Deviled Eggs

Created by Al Roker's daughter Courtney, this recipe dresses up an old party classic with a scrumptious avocado filling that will have you reaching for seconds.

5. Cane Syrup Hand Pies

Hand pies are the perfect party food because they're individually sized and can be made with either a sweet or savory filling. This NOLA-inspired sweet version is made with cane syrup which is typically thicker than maple syrup, more like molasses.

6. Siri Daly's Smashed Pea and Ricotta Crostini

Siri doesn't steer us wrong with this easy-to-assemble appetizer featuring crusty bread, bright peas and creamy ricotta. (NYE tip — not a fan of peas? Substitute pesto to keep the bright green color!)

2020 was the year when many companies shared their secret recipes to help keep us happy at home. IKEA's iconic meatballs are the perfect party food. You can also try making Joy Bauer's lighter version.

Pair any of these taste treats with a festive St. Germain champagne cocktail and you've got the perfect socially distanced New Year's Eve party. Cheers to a brighter 2021!