IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Celebrate with these 7 deals and discounts

What’s better than pepperoni pizza? A free one!
/ Source: TODAY
By Aly Walansky

There's nothing quite like a pepperoni pizza. The smoky, spicy pepperoni is a perfect match for the savory sauce and melted cheese. September 20 marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day. While there’s never a bad time to enjoy a pepperoni pizza, there’s nothing like a holiday devoted to celebrating the popular pie with these delicious deals and discounts.

7-Eleven

This chain currently has a Fuel Your Fandom Contest, featuring two different Gameday Bundles for delivery via the 7NOW app. Erin Andrews’ Gameday Bundle includes a choice of large pizza and 16 boneless wings for $10 and Dak Prescott’s is any large pizza and 4 Big Gulp drinks for $10. Perfect for getting that pepperoni pizza fix.

Bertuccis

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSPYC9QDN0G

Pizza is great, but it tastes even better when you are getting a sweet deal. Take 40% off the cost of any size pepperoni pizza on September 20. While this discount is automatic when dining in, use the code PEPPPIZZADAY when ordering online.

Blaze Pizza

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDDV9Ur-85

Score a large pepperoni pizza for $10 on September 20 in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Chuck E. Cheese

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTxPh-9LZkU

This entertaining pizza spot is always a good time. The visit will be extra fun on National Pepperoni Pizza Day thanks for a buy-one-get-one pizza deal. When ordering online, use the code PEPPERONI.

Ledo Pizza

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDAi-iLXzd

Want to get a quick bite? Grab an 8” pepperoni pizza for just $6 when ordering online on September 20.

Marco's Pizza

Beginning September 20 and throughout October's National Pizza Month, get 20 percent off pizzas and pizza bowls with Old World Pepperoni when ordered online or through the Marco's app any time after 9 p.m., using the code GETCRISPY920 at participating locations.

Pasqually’s

Another great pizza BOGO. At Pasqually’s, buy one pepperoni pizza and get one free with the code PeppBOGO when ordering online.

Related:

Joy Bauer cooks up healthier personal pizzas

March 26, 202103:10
Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of writing experience for various digital publications. She's focused on the latest in dining trends and budget meal-planning tips. 