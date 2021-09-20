It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Celebrate with these 7 deals and discounts

There's nothing quite like a pepperoni pizza. The smoky, spicy pepperoni is a perfect match for the savory sauce and melted cheese. September 20 marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day. While there’s never a bad time to enjoy a pepperoni pizza, there’s nothing like a holiday devoted to celebrating the popular pie with these delicious deals and discounts.

7-Eleven

This chain currently has a Fuel Your Fandom Contest, featuring two different Gameday Bundles for delivery via the 7NOW app. Erin Andrews’ Gameday Bundle includes a choice of large pizza and 16 boneless wings for $10 and Dak Prescott’s is any large pizza and 4 Big Gulp drinks for $10. Perfect for getting that pepperoni pizza fix.

Bertuccis

Pizza is great, but it tastes even better when you are getting a sweet deal. Take 40% off the cost of any size pepperoni pizza on September 20. While this discount is automatic when dining in, use the code PEPPPIZZADAY when ordering online.

Blaze Pizza

Score a large pepperoni pizza for $10 on September 20 in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Chuck E. Cheese

This entertaining pizza spot is always a good time. The visit will be extra fun on National Pepperoni Pizza Day thanks for a buy-one-get-one pizza deal. When ordering online, use the code PEPPERONI.

Ledo Pizza

Want to get a quick bite? Grab an 8” pepperoni pizza for just $6 when ordering online on September 20.

Marco's Pizza

Beginning September 20 and throughout October's National Pizza Month, get 20 percent off pizzas and pizza bowls with Old World Pepperoni when ordered online or through the Marco's app any time after 9 p.m., using the code GETCRISPY920 at participating locations.

Pasqually’s

Another great pizza BOGO. At Pasqually’s, buy one pepperoni pizza and get one free with the code PeppBOGO when ordering online.

