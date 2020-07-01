Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled due to possible rubber contamination

Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets produced by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation are being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service due to "possible foreign matter contamination."

According to a news release from the USDA, it's believed that the chicken may have been contaminated with "flexible rubber material." The contamination was discovered after a consumer reported finding rubber pieces in the product, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The USDA did not provide any information on how the product may have become contaminated. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY Food.

The products being recalled are four-pound bags of frozen and "fully cooked chicken breast nugget products," according to the news release from the USDA. The products that are subject to recall were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas.

The chicken products in question bear the number "P-20728" and have a best-by date of May 6, 2021. The lot code, which is printed on the package and can be found above the best-by date, is 0127.

Anyone who has these products is encouraged to throw them away or return products to the place of purchase.

According to the USDA, the general health risk from the products is low, and the recall is labelled as a "Class II Recall," meaning that it is a "health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product."

Questions about the recall can be directed to Ed Tyrrell, consumer relations manager for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, at (800) 321-1470.