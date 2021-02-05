Make Valentine's Day sweeter with these food freebies and deals

This will be a Valentine’s Day like no other, and while many are celebrating with virtual experiences or a romantic dinner at home, there’ll also be chains across the nation spreading some love with special deals and freebies.

Famous Dave's

Valentine’s Day is all about sweet endings, right? From Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, get a free dessert with the purchase of a Feast for 2. Dessert options include a heart-shaped cornbread!

Fatburger

Fatburger has a sweet deal on new new Chick’n Vings, which are made with Quorn Vegetarian Meatless Wings. From Feb. 13 through Feb, 14, get a free six-piece order of Chick’n Vings with any purchase. Just mention the promo in person or use the code VDAY21 online.

Fresh Brothers

There's no getting around the fact that we're living in a very different world this Valentine's Day. To celebrate the heroes of the pandemic, starting Feb. 8, for every heart-shaped pizza purchased in February, Fresh Brothers will donate one to a frontline worker.

Hungryroot

Sometimes, the most romantic meals are the ones you prepare together. Hungryroot is offering 25% off healthy groceries with code HEARTS, only on Feb. 14.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Whether your valentine is your best friend or your partner, Moe Rewards members will score a BOGO entree from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Nothing says love like picking up a beverage for a friend! At The Coffee Bean, get a free beverage with purchase of one regular or larger size latte or ice blended drink between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 from 2pm through close at participating locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and New York.

Tim Hortons

On Feb. 13 and 14th Tim Hortons U.S. customers get a free doughnut with the purchase of any size beverage, either through the Tim Hortons app or online at participating locations.

After picking up a free doughnut or latte, it’s important to remember those flowers! Of course, bouquets are coming in all sorts of fun foodie varieties now, from pickles to nuggets!