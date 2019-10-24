Sign up for our newsletter

Get in the spooky spirit of Halloween by sipping on this vampire slushy, tropical witches' brew, candy-corn cocktail, pumpkin pie shooters and more.

Pomegranate juice gives this moody mix its dark hues. The glasses are rimmed with colored cane sugar to give this cocktail an extra festive touch.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Enjoy all the sweet and spiced goodness of pumpkin pie in one tasty sip. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration.

This bewitching brew gets a tropical twist from sweet pineapple juice and tart lime gelatin. Halloween never tasted so good!

Dry ice not only makes these cocktails super chilled, it also adds a layer of spooky smoke for an extra eerie touch.

Turn classic yellow, orange and white Halloween candy corn into a tasty drink. This 3-ingredient mocktail is alcohol-free so it's great for grown ups and kids alike.

Make a party punch your Halloween guests can really sink their teeth into. This cool cocktail has a slushy texture that's great for slurping through a straw or eating with a spoon.

If you like those petrifying party recipes, you should also try these:

This article was originally published Oct. 30, 2017.