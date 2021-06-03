IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 food freebies and discounts for 2021 graduates

Grads, get ready to be rewarded with food deals and discounts on pizza, cupcakes, sandwiches and more!
The class of 2021 can celebrate their achievements with a free pizza.Getty Images
By Aly Walansky

If there was ever a group of students who deserved to be celebrated, it's the class of 2021. In recognition of graduating during a tough year — and everything that will come next — restaurant chains nationwide are offering great deals and discounts on food for newly graduated seniors.

Baked by Melissa

This beloved mini cupcake chain is offering 15% OFF of all 100-Packs all summer long, through August 31 with code PARTYPACK15.

Capriotti’s

For the remainder of June, Capriotti's is celebrating the Class of 2021 by offering $5 off a large catering tray. Sounds like a reason to plan a party!

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a $15 12-cookie gift box (50% off!) that comes with a free “congradulations” box band for the perfect grad gift. This offer is only available through nationwide shipping through June 20.

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering a graduation-specific promo where customers can score a $5 Bonus Buck reward for every $25 gift card purchase made by June 21.

Round Table Pizza

Celebrate your achievements with a free pizza. Use code GRAD21 in the rewards app to unlock a free 1 topping personal pizza. Plus, get 6 free twists for joining the app. That's quite a meal!

Slice

Slice is an app that helps independent pizzerias compete with the big guys — so they appreciate the value of getting to the next level. To celebrate 2021 graduates, they are giving $5 off any order of $20 or more with code GRAD2021. The code can be redeemed at any of over 16,000 participating pizzerias nationwide.

Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of writing experience for various digital publications. She's focused on the latest in dining trends and budget meal-planning tips. 