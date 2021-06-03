6 food freebies and discounts for 2021 graduates

If there was ever a group of students who deserved to be celebrated, it's the class of 2021. In recognition of graduating during a tough year — and everything that will come next — restaurant chains nationwide are offering great deals and discounts on food for newly graduated seniors.

Baked by Melissa

This beloved mini cupcake chain is offering 15% OFF of all 100-Packs all summer long, through August 31 with code PARTYPACK15.

Capriotti’s

For the remainder of June, Capriotti's is celebrating the Class of 2021 by offering $5 off a large catering tray. Sounds like a reason to plan a party!

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a $15 12-cookie gift box (50% off!) that comes with a free “congradulations” box band for the perfect grad gift. This offer is only available through nationwide shipping through June 20.

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering a graduation-specific promo where customers can score a $5 Bonus Buck reward for every $25 gift card purchase made by June 21.

Round Table Pizza

Celebrate your achievements with a free pizza. Use code GRAD21 in the rewards app to unlock a free 1 topping personal pizza. Plus, get 6 free twists for joining the app. That's quite a meal!

Slice

Slice is an app that helps independent pizzerias compete with the big guys — so they appreciate the value of getting to the next level. To celebrate 2021 graduates, they are giving $5 off any order of $20 or more with code GRAD2021. The code can be redeemed at any of over 16,000 participating pizzerias nationwide.