Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

The slow cooker of your dreams is finally here, and it's on sale for more than 25 percent off.

The Instant Pot Gem originally sells for $79 on Walmart's website, but is now just $58. You might want to snag one before they're gone. Here's why.

Instant Pot Gem Multicooker, $58, Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With a 6-quart capacity, it has the ability to perform eight different functions. From simply keeping food warm to searing, steaming and even baking, you'll be free to focus on other tasks. We're sure it'll become your new best friend in the kitchen in no time.

The microprocessor built into the Gem controls the temperature and timer. You can even adjust these settings once the food is cooking to make sure it's prepared just how you like it.

This multicooker will even remember your most recently used settings for the next time, saving you some time and trouble. And when it's time to clean up, the inner pot and lid are safe to run through the dishwasher. It's even safe to use on the stove and in the oven!

The Gem also comes with a roasting and steaming rack, measuring cup and recipe book.

Whatever you whip up next in the kitchen, this deal really is a gem.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!