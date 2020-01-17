Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A lot of people see January as a time to start over or to start something new. In that spirit, the TODAY Food team is bringing you a rundown of our absolute favorite recipes, snacks, condiments and more that are getting us through the month.

Whether you're looking to make mealtime a little more marvelous or, you know, not do anything at all, these are the foods you simply must try.

In case you didn’t already know, Ina Garten is the chicken dinner winner. She has mastered the bird in every possible iteration – but this is Food Editor Emi Boscamp's absolute favorite of them all. It’s a magical combination of mustard and breadcrumbs.

The chicken – which is cooked in one pan with the potatoes, making for a super easy clean-up — is crispy and golden thanks to the butter and breadcrumbs. But this miracle dish is also tangy and bright, thanks to the Dijon and wine. You get your chicken, potatoes and salad all in the same dish – in other words, it's a weeknight miracle.

2. Ben & Jerry's Netflix and Chill'd

Yes, we know it's cold outside but that obviously won't stop us from indulging in a pint or two of ice cream. Ben & Jerry's rarely makes a flavor we don't like but this creamy peanut-buttery base chock full of fudge brownie pieces and salty pretzels is a must-try — even if you don't like particularly like peanut butter.

The ice cream, which is now available in scoop shops as well as freezer aisles across the country, is (as the name suggests) a partnership with Netflix, so naturally it makes for a great binge-watching snack. We recommend pairing it with "Cheer" and "The Circle." Also, kudos to the Vermont-based creamery for releasing a dairy-free version made with almond milk at the same time so everyone can partake in a little icy indulgence.

3. Celery Root

As far as vegetables go, celery root is often overlooked — or perhaps not even thought of at all. But now that it's in season, it's the best time of year to explore this incredibly versatile veggie that may just help you stick to a new diet if you're trying to follow a low-carb plan ... but still find yourself craving mashed potatoes.

Rich in vitamin K, potassium and vitamin C, this underrated food definitely deserves a spot in your weeknight dinner rotation. We know it looks a bit ugly (just give it a good scrub and peel before you cook it), but we promise its versatility and well-rounded taste will win you over — whether you create a fluffy veggie mash to go with pan-seared scallops or chop it up and roast it in the oven.

4. Persimmons

Persimmons are in season from October through early February. This orange berry (yes, it's technically a berry and not a citrus fruit) is not always to everyone's liking due its slightly bitter, tannic quality. But a perfectly ripe persimmon is like biting into a honey-flavored apricot. It's often used to make jams, jellies and a variety of different baked goods. This recipe, however, allows the sweetness of the fruit to truly shine alongside the creaminess of fresh mozzarella, finished off with a great tang from a balsamic reduction.

5. Amore Italian Tomato Paste and Anchovy Paste