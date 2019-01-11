Get the latest from TODAY

By Elizabeth Heiskell

For the final installment of the TODAY Loves Football series of the season, Elizabeth Heiskell is cooking up five terrific tailgating recipes. In preparation for face-off between the Philadephia Eagles and New Orleans Saints this Sunday, she's whipping up zesty shrimp remoulade, spicy Cajun crawfish bread, classic Philly cheesesteaks, meaty beef rollups and crunchy pig skin nachos.

Shrimp Remoulade
Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe is a New Orleans classic at its finest. It features all the bold and zesty flavors for which the Big Easy is famous.

Beef Roll-Ups
Elizabeth Heiskell

These savory steak roll ups are easy to assemble and will practically fly off the plate at any get together.

Crawfish Bread
Elizabeth Heiskell

First made famous at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, this recipe has become a favorite for music and food lovers alike.

Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Elizabeth Heiskell

Cheesesteaks are a classic for a reason. The meaty flavor of the beef combined with the melty cheese, crunchy sautéed veggies and toasty bread is an instant crowd-pleaser.

Pig Skin Nachos
Elizabeth Heiskell

"Nachos are always amazing but swapping tortilla chips with crunchy pork skins takes them to another level! Bonus: These are a dream for those following a ketogenic diet."

