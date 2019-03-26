Get the latest from TODAY

By Samah Dada

You know that feeling of needing to eat your veggies but you're truly craving pasta? I get this feeling quite often.

That's why my easy spinach pesto pasta is a big staple in my home kitchen. Not only is this pesto recipe vegan and gluten-free, but it's also nut-free which makes it the perfect allergy-friendly meal to take to a party.

One of the best parts about this dish is that the pesto sauce comes together in a blender, making it one of the quickest and straightforward meals to prepare. I know that feeling of coming home after a long day at work and not having any desire to cook — and this 5 minute sauce definitely makes it a lot easier to get dinner on the table ... fast.

For an extra boost of protein, I use chickpea pasta but the possibilities really are endless. If you're on a high protein diet, this sauce works well with chicken or even spooned over poached eggs.

Samah Dada's Easy Vegan Pesto
This recipe is also totally customizable with any toppings you choose! I love to add blistered tomatoes, almond milk ricotta, a bit more olive oil and pine nuts — all of these elements add an amazing depth of flavor and texture to the dish.

Enjoy!

Check out my YouTube series #COOKING and be sure to subscribe to TODAY's YouTube channel for more amazing lifestyle series.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 