March 26, 2019, 5:13 PM GMT By Samah Dada

You know that feeling of needing to eat your veggies but you're truly craving pasta? I get this feeling quite often.

That's why my easy spinach pesto pasta is a big staple in my home kitchen. Not only is this pesto recipe vegan and gluten-free, but it's also nut-free which makes it the perfect allergy-friendly meal to take to a party.

One of the best parts about this dish is that the pesto sauce comes together in a blender, making it one of the quickest and straightforward meals to prepare. I know that feeling of coming home after a long day at work and not having any desire to cook — and this 5 minute sauce definitely makes it a lot easier to get dinner on the table ... fast.

For an extra boost of protein, I use chickpea pasta but the possibilities really are endless. If you're on a high protein diet, this sauce works well with chicken or even spooned over poached eggs.

This recipe is also totally customizable with any toppings you choose! I love to add blistered tomatoes, almond milk ricotta, a bit more olive oil and pine nuts — all of these elements add an amazing depth of flavor and texture to the dish.

Enjoy!

