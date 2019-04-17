Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 9:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Katie Jackson

While Reese's is busy freezing its Easter eggs, other chocolatiers are creating larger-than-life bunnies.

These giant edible masterpieces will easily last days, if not weeks, beyond the holiday. One bunny on this list could even take a month to finish if you're working on it alone as it's about the size of Cadbury's new Easter Bunny bulldog mascot.

Without further ado, here are five giant chocolate Easter bunnies (and one adorable pre-made Easter basket — complete with a cuddly toy) you can order today or tomorrow and still get it in time for Easter Sunday festivities.

1. Tall Milk Chocolate Bunny, $12, See's Candies

See's Candies

See's Candies has been making big bunnies for more than 50 years. In 1949, the beloved chocolatier even had an Easter Bunny float in the Rose Bowl Parade. See's Candies describes its biggest chocolate bunny as "oversize." It only comes in milk chocolate, but it still has plenty of satisfied fans. According to See's, one longtime customer, known as Grandma Lorraine, buys 24 every year to give to family and friends — and she's been doing it for 20 years. The bunny is hollow so it's not too heavy, but standing over 8 inches tall and weighing 10 ounces, you probably won't be able to finish it in one sitting — and we wouldn't advise that.

2. Giant 3-Foot Bunny, $325, Morkes Chocolates

Morkes Chocolates

Don't let this bunny melt, otherwise you'll have a very big puddle of molten chocolate to clean up. Standing 3-feet-tall, it's the biggest, and priciest bunny on this list. But it's also probably the most Instagrammable: Simply pose it next to a small child, sit back and watch the reactions roll in. It also comes in milk chocolate or dark chocolate. Rhonda Morkes Dehn says she mostly sells these giant bunnies to individuals but they're also popular for fundraisers. "Sell tickets and the winner gets the bunny," the CEO of Morkes Chocolates told TODAY Food. Note: if you need this guy by Easter Sunday, do factor in that the shipping charge will be almost as expensive as the bunny itself.

3. Jumbo Easter Bunny, $195, Li-Lac Chocolates

Donald Mcpherson Studio INC / Li-Lac Chocolates

For an Easter treat that feeds up to 80 of your closest friends and family, consider this chocolate bunny from Brooklyn, New York. "Father Bunny," as it's referred to by Li-Lac Chocolates, is 2-feet-tall and weighs 10 pounds. (His counterpart, "Mother Bunny," is an inch shorter and a pound lighter, but she's not available to order at the moment.) Father Bunny comes in milk chocolate or dark chocolate, and edible sculptures are always made to order, by hand. Li-Lac Chocolates was founded in 1923 in New York City and still uses its founder's original recipes.

4. Long Grove Confectionery Giant Chocolate Bunny, $25, Simply Chocolate

Simply Chocolate

By buying this bunny, customers will be supporting a family-owned chocolatier in Long Grove, Illinois. The bunny itself is made from 11 ounces of solid milk or dark chocolate. It's about 8 inches tall and comes wrapped with a ribbon — making it a great last minute, edible centerpiece. Of course it also looks just as cute as the star of any Easter basket.

5. Mr. Goodtime Easter Bunny, $110 (normally $125), Lake Champlain Chocolates

Lake Champlain Chocolates

If your idea of a good time involves over 3 pounds of solid chocolate, you need to meet Mr. Goodtime. This giant Easter Bunny made in Vermont is unique in that it's made of milk chocolate but has dark chocolate and white chocolate accents. His detailed topcoat and polka-dot tie even helped him win a Real Simple's best-dressed bunny award. Mr. Goodtime is made of fair trade-certified organic chocolate, and he's currently on sale from the usual price of $125. Get him before he's gone!

1-800-Baskets

When a simple bunny just won't cut it — and you don't have time to put together an Easter basket with last-minute ideas — it's perfectly acceptable to take the pre-made route. This basket is anchored by a 5-inch plush bunny surrounded by sweet treats from a bunch of different candy brands so there's truly something for everyone. Think Peeps, M&M's and Wonka candies. It all comes in a cute, reusable pail topped with a yellow ribbon.

For more gift baskets, check out GiftBaskets.com or Godiva.