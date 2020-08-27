Anyone looking for a comforting, warm-your-bones recipe need look no further than crockpot chicken noodle soup.

Some folks may look to the can when their soul is craving a bowl of this age-old comfort food. But making crockpot chicken noodle soup recipes, whether with rotisserie chicken, leftover cooked chicken, potatoes, dumplings or spicy beans, is quite easy.

So choose a favorite slow-cooker recipe and get ready to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the best crockpot chicken noodle soup recipes of the season.

Jaclyn Bell / Cooking Classy

If you're looking for that classic fix, blogger Jaclyn Bell's take on chicken noodle soup, which is loaded with herbs and egg noodles, is a no-brainer. It takes minimal effort, she says, yet yields tender chicken and soft veggies. She makes it as soon as she feels a scratchy throat coming on.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Thin spaghetti noodles and a savory broth make this soup particularly nostalgic. It takes only 10 minutes to prep and 35 minutes to cook and will warm the family up in no time.

Lindsay Ostrom / Pinch of Yum

Leave it to a Minnesotan to figure out how to make chicken soup even more hearty. Teacher and blogger Lindsay Ostrom adds wild rice to her slow-cooker chicken soup, plus flour and milk to give it a creamy consistency. The best part, she says: "When everything else is chaotic, my steady and true Crock-Pot friend gives some stability and cooks us the most cozy, comforting dinner while I'm at work."

Creamy chicken soup and dense little dumplings create this wholesome cold-weather dish. After making the dumplings from store-bought mix, just put all the ingredients in the slow cooker and enjoy!

Chelsea Lords / Chelsea’s Messy Apron

It's a wonder this slow-cooker chicken Parm-inspired soup isn't a staple at red-sauce joints nationwide. Yes, it tastes just like chicken Parm — in soup form. Also, as recipe developer Chelsea Lords points out, it's much healthier than the original because it's loaded with tomatoes and the lean protein of the chicken and quinoa, minus all that breading.

Swap the slow-cooker for the fan favorite Instant pot in this recipe by Brittany Williams, author of the cookbook about Instant Pot recipes that make eating healthy easier. You can add so many different kinds of vegetables to this low-carb, healthy chicken noodle soup and it’s such a great way to utilize leftovers. Plus, it literally only takes 1 minute in the pressure cooker.

Rachel Currier / Baked By Rachel

Assembling enchiladas can take a big chunk of time, but this chicken soup version can be prepped in minutes in the morning. It's like tortilla soup, creator Rachel Currier, a New Hampshire-based blogger, says — except creamier.

It can't get any easier than a stir-and-cook slow-cooker chili, and this simply satisfying white chicken chili is no exception. No need to sauté or brown in advance; you'll still get tons of slow-cooked flavor from this comforting blend.

Tonia Larson / The Gunny Sack

Instead of using a canned cream of chicken base, recipe developer and photographer Tonia Larson makes a fully homemade version, which she marries with potatoes, chicken and vegetables to create the ultimate hybrid comfort food. Instant mashed potato flakes can make it even creamier, she says, and of course, the whole thing is made in a slow cooker.

Sometimes the best chicken noodle soup recipe with cooked chicken is a simple classic. Katie Lee makes a nice, thin broth without all the fuss. And on a chilly evening, it's all the comfort one needs.

This article was originally published on Feb. 6, 2015.