5 easy frozen summer cocktails: Frosé, beer slushies, champagne pops & more

share tweet email

Lifestyle expert Allyson Letteri is stopping by TODAY to share five frozen cocktail recipes from Thumbtack bartenders to help you beat the summer heat.

She shows us how to make frozen rosé coolers, beer slushies, boozy watermelon slices, Champagne popsicles and more.

Everyone will want a glass of this popular frozen rosé, so it won't last very long. Make sure to have extra ingredients on hand to whip up a second batch!

Sweet strawberries and fizzy champagne are a natural pairing that's only made better when served ice cold.

This fruity favor is basically a watermelon margarita on a stick. These frosty treats look impressive but they're incredibly easy to make — but your guests don't have to know that.

Boozy slushies made with beer and a sweet cherry twist will turn any steamy summer day into a refreshing retreat.

Festive paper straws and an orange wheel garnish are optional for this summery cocktail ... but both are definitely encouraged if you're throwing a party.

If you like those chilly summer cocktails, you should also try these: