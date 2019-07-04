Get the latest from TODAY

By Sunny Anderson

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Sunny Anderson is celebrating the Fourth of July with a festive red, white and blue menu. She shows us how to make spice-rubbed steaks, white potato salad with charred onions and blueberry-apple pie.

Sunny Anderson's Curry-Rubbed Steak

Sunny Anderson

A simple sprinkle of seasonings does not make a rub. I flavor my steaks with a custom blend of spices and rub them into the meat a little at a time to cover every bit. Then I coat them again, wrap them and let them rest to let the flavors work their way in deep and crate an intensely flavorful crust. Now that's a real rub!

Sunny Anderson's Charred Onion Potato Salad

Sunny Anderson

Using steamable bagged potatoes saves time and makes prep quick and easy. Then just toss them with a simple dressing and toss in charred onions for a sweet and smoky flavor.

Sunny Anderson's Simple Blueberry Apple Pie

Sunny Anderson

Can't decide between blueberry and apple pie? Have both in one! Juicy blueberries and crisp apples make this the perfect pie to serve for any summer celebration.

Sunny Anderson