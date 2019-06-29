At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Lifestyle expert Barbara Majeski is sharing her sparkling ideas for hosting a classic Fourth of July party. Her patriotic drinks and eye-catching décor are sure to delight the senses with their old fashioned all-American vibe and will have your guests gushing all summer long!

Star-Spangled Sips

Patriotic Paradise

This adult delight from Mix that Drink will kick off the Fourth with a bang! This layered beverage is fun and easy to make. Start with grenadine on the bottom, then slowly layer with blue curaçao and then the vodka.

Firecracker Freeze

This time the adults will be begging to get in line for this ice cream truck delight from Tipsy Bartender. This rum-based slushy is garnished with an ice cream bomb pop to keep your guests extra cool.

Kiddie "Cocktails"

American Flag Red, White & Blue Paper Straws, $12, Amazon

Mason jars with lids are ideal for the kids. Whether it's juice, Gatorade or even H2O, all the kids will be staying hydrated and happy with these fun colored straws. Just punch a hole in the top, pop in a fun straw and fill with the beverage of their choice.

Red Wagon Beverage Cart

Dig around the garage or ask a friend to see if they have one of these classic Radio Flyers to hold the drinks — it'll make everyone smile! Or, for a tabletop version, opt for this miniature wagon — just be sure to stabilize the wheels so the drinks don't roll away!

Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon, $15, Amazon

Dazzling Décor

Postcard Garland

These classic postcard replicas strung together with bakers string make a great conversation piece and as well a class unique touch to the décor of your party.

Patriotic American Vintage Reprints Postcards, $9, Amazon

Bandana Balls

Easy DIY that the kids can craft. Using some styrofoam balls and some old red and blue bandanas, you cut five-inch squares out of the material and then paste them onto the balls with a glue gun. Throw them into an old baseball glove with some baseballs and you have an adorable centerpiece.

Styrofoam Balls Multipack, $4, Michaels

Fourth of July Flowers

Some old, glass Coca-Cola bottles or mason jars make outstanding flower vases. Just fill them with fresh water and pick some wild flowers. They set the exact tone for a casual, cool and retro vibe. A wooden Coke bottle caddy adds even more of a classic touch.

Coca-Cola Acacia Wood Caddy with Rope Handle, $18, Amazon

DIY Utensil Display

What's more American than a pair of jeans? These utensil pouches are absolutely adorable, and the American flag makes for an extra pop of patriotism! Grab an old used pair of jeans and cut out the pockets: They make the perfect silverware holder. Use a hot glue gun to add some flair with ribbon or jewels. Put them alongside a place mat and festive charger for a finished setting.

Bali Round Abaca Placemat, $7, Crate and Barrel

Patriotic American Flag Metal Charger, $4,Party City

Games

The Sack Race

These burlap sacks are perfect for the classic and always hilarious potato sack races. Add another layer of fun by creating a decorating station. Decorate the sacks with bandanas cut into stars or a ribbon frame — whatever strikes fancy!

Burlap Potato Sack Race Bags, $16, Amazon

Giant Jenga & Colossal Connect Four

Giant versions of old, classic games are always a hit at any outdoor party! If you don't have the space to store these large games, there are many rental companies across the US.