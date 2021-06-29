4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food

The Fourth of July is a time for festivities, friends, family, fireworks and — perhaps most importantly — food. It's the Thanksgiving of summer. The smokiest time of year. The grill's time to shine.

When we think of big backyard cookouts for Independence Day, we picture everything barbecue — from meaty mains like pulled pork and ribs to sunny sides like coleslaw and corn on the cob.

But which dish is the king of the grill?

Enter TODAY's 4th of July BBQ Bracket, which fired up Tuesday with the "Smoky Sixteen." All this week, we're flipping our way through some of the most popular cookout foods and you're voting on your favorites, here:

Voted? Now it's time to get grilling: