4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food

Which Fourth of July food lights your fire?

June 29, 202103:00
By TODAY

The Fourth of July is a time for festivities, friends, family, fireworks and — perhaps most importantly — food. It's the Thanksgiving of summer. The smokiest time of year. The grill's time to shine.

When we think of big backyard cookouts for Independence Day, we picture everything barbecue — from meaty mains like pulled pork and ribs to sunny sides like coleslaw and corn on the cob.

But which dish is the king of the grill?

Enter TODAY's 4th of July BBQ Bracket, which fired up Tuesday with the "Smoky Sixteen." All this week, we're flipping our way through some of the most popular cookout foods and you're voting on your favorites, here:

Voted? Now it's time to get grilling:

Sunny Anderson's Ultimate Burger Bar
Sunny Anderson's Ultimate Burger Bar

Sunny Anderson
Grilled Za'atar Chicken with Garlic Yogurt and Cilantro
Ryan Liebe for The New York Times
Grilled Za'atar Chicken with Garlic Yogurt and Cilantro

Melissa Clark
Grilled Vegetable Salad
istetiana / Getty Images
Grilled Vegetable Salad

Jet Tila
Guy Fieri's Creamy Coleslaw
Getty Images
Guy Fieri's Creamy Coleslaw

Guy Fieri
Grilled Italian Sausage with Peppers and Cannellini Beans
TODAY
Grilled Italian Sausage with Peppers and Cannellini Beans

Anthony Scotto
Bobby Flay's Grilled Pork Chops with Jalapeño Pesto
Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay's Grilled Pork Chops with Jalapeño Pesto

Bobby Flay
Grilled Corn with Garlic, Basil and Cheese
Steven Randazzo
Grilled Corn with Garlic, Basil and Cheese

Steven Raichlen
Tuna Macaroni Salad
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Tuna Macaroni Salad

Al Roker
Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs

Siri Daly
Natalie Morales' Easy Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak
Alanna Hale / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours
Natalie Morales' Easy Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak

Natalie Morales
Grilled Chicken, Vegetable and Pineapple Kebabs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilled Chicken, Vegetable and Pineapple Kebabs

Camila Alves
Smoked Pork Shoulder
Robert Lowdon / Getty Images
Smoked Pork Shoulder

Myron Mixon
Grilled Chicken Wings with Alabama White Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Grilled Chicken Wings with Alabama White Sauce

Michelle Weaver
Kansas City Baked Beans
Courtesy Phil Johnson
Kansas City Baked Beans

Phil Johnson
Sunny Anderson's Easy Potato and Bacon Salad
Courtesy Sunny Anderson
Sunny Anderson's Easy Potato and Bacon Salad

Sunny Anderson
