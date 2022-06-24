Where to score the best 4th of July food freebies and discounts

Independence Day is a wonderful time to celebrate all the freedoms we often take for granted with picnics, cookouts and fireworks. Feel like taking it easy this holiday? You're in luck because many restaurants nationwide are offering sweet deals and discounts on everything from burgers to cocktails.

7-Eleven

This chain is celebrating Slurpee Day in a big way this year, across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Starting July 1, there will be 11 days to redeem a coupon for a small Slurpee drink. Just grab the deal from your 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members’ accounts and redeem in-store through July 11 (7-Eleven’s birthday!).

Applebee’s

We’ll drink to that: Through July 4, try the new Star-Spangled Sips, including All-American Mucho, for only $5. Feel free to bring the kids along, as they'll eat free on July 4.

Auntie Anne’s

Pretzels make a great snack on a busy day, especially when you get to invite a friend. Buy any pretzel item, get one free with code NOPOPCORN in the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app through July 4.

Beatnic

Beatnic (Formerly By Chloe) will offer a free sprinkle cookie with purchase of an entree from July 1 through July 4. The cookies will have red, white and blue sprinkles to add a Fourth of July theme.

Carvel

We all scream for ice cream. Buy one junior cup or cone and get one free with a printed movie ticket stub that's dated between June 20 and July 4, 2022.

Chili’s

This chain will be offering a special $6 July Marg of the Month. The Bacardi Beach Party Rita, featuring a blend of Bacardi Silver Rum, Mi Campo tequila, Blue Curacao, coconut syrup, and pineapple juice.

Cinnabon

Buy a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll, get one free with code NOPOPCORN in the Cinnabon Rewards App through July 4.

Donatos

On July 4, Donatos Rewards members who add Party Twists to any online order will receive double rewards points on that order.

Edible Arrangements

For Independence Day, Edible Arrangements will be offering 20% off select items for web and pickup only with the promo code PICKUP20 from July 1 through July 4.

Fazoli’s

This Fourth of July, Fazoli’s is open and when fans enter the code JULY4TH in the promo section of the Fazoli’s app they unlock a limited-time offer for $3 off orders of $10 or more. This deal is valid July 1 through July 7 at participating locations only.

HelloFresh

Have the meal planning done for you with this sweet deal on one of the biggest meal kit brands out there. Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22 through July 4.

Hungry Howie’s

This spot known for their flavored crust pizza is offering $0.99 Howie Bread with any online carry-out order of $15 or more with code JULY4.

Jamba

Those who are Jamba Rewards Members can grab a $5 Medium Watermelon Breeze Smoothie on the app, online or in-store from July 2 through July 4.

Kona Grill

This chain is offering a limited edition Tuna & Lobster Poke with Blue Tempura Crunch for $17.76 and a Red, White and Blue Margarita flight in honor of Independence Day from July 1 through Monday, July 4.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House is offering all military personnel, active or retired, 50% off their entrée of choice on July 4 with proof of service.

On the Border

From June 30 through July 4, buy one entrée in the restaurant and get a second of equal or lesser value 50% off. Just mention BOHO to your server to redeem. In addition, enjoy a Tiki Rita, On The Border’s seasonal margarita, for only $5.

Pieology

Pieology is celebrating independence from cooking from July 4 through July 9, with $5 off any $30 order, both in-store and online, using the code 50FF30JULY4.

Pressed

From July 1 through July 4, get 4 juices for $22 (VIP members can receive 4 juices for $19). Pressed fans can receive a size 1 freeze for $3 at all freeze locations during the same timeframe.

QDOBA

On July 4, get 4x points on an entire purchase, with no exclusions or specific entrees. This deal is available online, on the app, or in-store through rewards accounts.

Slice

Skip the barbecue this year and order a pizza. Use code JULY4TH22 on the Slice app for $5 off on first time orders on July 4, with a minimum order of $20.

SONIC

Get a free cheeseburger with purchase between June 27 and July 31. This offer is only valid for SONIC app users.

STK Steakhouse

STK is offering a patriotic spin on steak with a limited-time $17.76 red, white, and blue steak topping featuring lobster, truffle butter, and blue corn strips. The topping will be available July 1 through 4.

Taco Cabana

Returning July 1 to all Texas locations will be the fan-favorite Watermelon Margarita — for the whole month of July. Select Taco Cabana locations will also be offering a Fireball Margarita from July 1 through July 4. Both limited-time margaritas will be available for $4.

Teton Waters Ranch

This online meat shop is offering 20% off sitewide with code BBQ4U from July 1 through July 4.

The Honey Baked Ham Company

For July 4, HoneyBaked is offering 40% off with promo code 941981 for shipping orders only. The sale ends July 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

