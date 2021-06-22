Independence Day is going to feel extra poignant this year as many will also be celebrating freedom from being stuck indoors and the return to social gatherings and reunions with friends.

Along with the hot dogs and fireworks associated with the Fourth of July, there’s something else to look forward to. Many chain restaurants are offering some special food deals and freebies in honor of Independence Day.

Carl’s Jr.

Independence Day is a popular time to enjoy burgers, and at Carl’s Jr, enjoy 1/3-pound original Angus Burger for special price of 2 for $7 by signing up for the Carl’s Jr. newsletter and retrieving a code.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

From July 2 through July 4 from 2 p.m. to close, get a free Ice Blended drink with purchase of a regular or larger size Ice Blended drink in celebration of Independence Day. We’ll drink to that!

Fogo de Chão

On July 4, this chain is offering dine-in guests a complimentary children’s Full Churrasco Experience (lunch or dinner; children 12 and under) with the purchase of an adult full priced Churrasco.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly has a "United Tastes of America" promotion, with the offer to save $15 off your $50 purchase with code GetInMyBELLY. This offer, which is valid for new customers only and does not include shipping, is valid through December 31.

Grimaldi’s Pizza

Pizza sometimes feels like the gift that keeps on giving. From July 2 through July 5, buy a $50 Grimaldi’s gift card and score a $20 bonus card. Gift cards can be purchased in-store or online, and the bonus cards are valid at all Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations nationwide, except Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Austin, TX.

Jollibee

Starting July 1, Jollibee has a sweet deal on enough fried chicken for the whole family. The $19.99 fried chicken sampler includes bone-in chicken, 3-piece chicken tenders and 2 chicken sandwiches, and the deal runs through July 13.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House will be offering military members and veterans 50% off their entrée of choice on July 4 with proof of service.

Red Robin

Feeding a crowd? Red Robin has a catering offer — available through July 5 — where customers can receive 15% off orders of $50 or more with promo code CATERING15. Perhaps it is a good time to plan a gourmet burger bar!

Slice

Slice knows something about independence. It’s an app that connects pizza fans to over 16,000 local, independent pizzerias around the country. They will celebrate Independence Day by giving customers $5 off their order of $20 or more with the code PIE4JULY between July 1 and July 6. This code can be redeemed at any of 16,000+ pizzerias in 3,000+ cities in all 50 states.

STK Steakhouse

On July 3 and 4, this steakhouse chain is offering a Red, White & Blue Lobster & Cheddar au Gratin for just $17.76 in honor of America’s birthday. To-go diners can get $10 off their purchase of $50 or more when they order takeout or delivery online at STKsteakhouse.com from July 3 through 5.

Teton Waters Ranch

Is it a holiday weekend without someone doing some grilling? This grass-fed beef company is celebrating one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year by offering 10% off any order of hot dogs, burgers, or sausage with the code TWRDELISHJ4 at checkout through July 4.

