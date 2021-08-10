4 icy treats to enjoy during the dog days of summer

Television host and food writer Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to share some of her favorite end-of-summer treats to cool down with: an iced coffee drink inspired by her favorite cocktail, ice pops inspired by her favorite pie, iced tea made with her favorite summer fruit and the ultimate grown-up slushy.

Coconut milk adds an additional layer of tropical flavor to these Key lime pie-inspired ice pops for the ultimate summer dessert on a stick.

Combine fresh fruit and black tea bags to make your own custom fruit-infused iced tea. This version uses fresh strawberries and peaches, but feel free to swap in your favorite berries or summer fruit.

Add a vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink. Keep the recipe as-is for a daily treat, or kick it up with a shot of dark rum during weekend brunch.

Frozen berries and ice turn a summer sangria into the ultimate grown-up slushy treat. Serve with a thick straw and spoon and keep the blender ready to whip up a second batch!

If you like those refreshing recipes, you should also try these: