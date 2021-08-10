IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Don't miss Color Wow, S’well and more beauty up to 77% off

4 icy treats to enjoy during the dog days of summer

Beat the heat with these icy treats from Alejandra Ramos.

Beat the heat with these icy treats

Aug. 10, 202104:53
By Alejandra Ramos

Television host and food writer Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to share some of her favorite end-of-summer treats to cool down with: an iced coffee drink inspired by her favorite cocktail, ice pops inspired by her favorite pie, iced tea made with her favorite summer fruit and the ultimate grown-up slushy.

Coconut-Key Lime Pie Pops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Coconut-Key Lime Pie Pops

Alejandra Ramos

Coconut milk adds an additional layer of tropical flavor to these Key lime pie-inspired ice pops for the ultimate summer dessert on a stick.

Strawberry-Peach Cold Brew Iced Tea
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Strawberry-Peach Cold Brew Iced Tea

Alejandra Ramos

Combine fresh fruit and black tea bags to make your own custom fruit-infused iced tea. This version uses fresh strawberries and peaches, but feel free to swap in your favorite berries or summer fruit.

Mojito Iced Coffee
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mojito Iced Coffee

Alejandra Ramos

Add a vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink. Keep the recipe as-is for a daily treat, or kick it up with a shot of dark rum during weekend brunch.

Raspberry Sangria Slushies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Raspberry Sangria Slushies

Alejandra Ramos

Frozen berries and ice turn a summer sangria into the ultimate grown-up slushy treat. Serve with a thick straw and spoon and keep the blender ready to whip up a second batch!

If you like those refreshing recipes, you should also try these:

Sunny's Grilled Coconut Lemonade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Grilled Coconut Lemonade

Sunny Anderson
Katie Lee's Corn Ice Pops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Corn Ice Pops

Katie Lee
Alejandra RamosAlejandra Ramos