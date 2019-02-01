Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 1, 2019

Planning to host or attend a Super Bowl party this weekend? Whip up one — or more — of these delicious dishes.

I’ve taken classic football fare and incorporated good-for-you superfoods into each to kick up the nutrition and flavor. Get ready to do a touchdown dance because they’re all going to score you major points!

The easiest and creamiest Buffalo chicken dip ever

Buffalo wings served with blue cheese dip are a football-game favorite. I gave the beloved classic a makeover and managed to sneak in two superfoods in the process: cauliflower and Greek yogurt. The result? Fewer calories, plus more nutrition and volume. Cauliflower, a cruciferous powerhouse, adds vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, while the Greek yogurt provides a hefty dose of calcium and satiating protein (1 cup has about 15 grams!). And, believe it or not, even the most devout wing lovers won’t taste the hidden ingredients.

Football-shaped pretzels packed with protein

You probably don’t think that the words pretzels and superfood belong in the same sentence, but these delicious gems are made with whole-grain flour and protein-packed Greek yogurt. These two ingredients turn what was once a starchy carb-bomb into a game-day victory. To make them truly game ready, I shape them into small footballs using a cookie cutter and then pipe on spicy mustard to make flavorful “laces.” Each mini pretzel football is just 35 calories, so you can happily munch on a bunch while cheering for your team.

Sink your teeth into these low-carb bell pepper nachos

You can’t watch a game without a big plate of cheesy, meaty nachos. This platter delivers the same hearty goodness for a fraction of the carbs, calories and saturated fat of a traditional nacho plate. Each bite is packed with vitamin C-rich bell peppers, protein-packed ground meat, lycopene-rich tomatoes, and fiber-rich black beans. And while the chips tend to be an integral part of most classic recipes, your gang will enjoy the sweet crunch of bell peppers and appreciate what they bring to the table: vibrant colors, more nutrition and fresh flavor. Go on and dig in to the meaty-cheesy deliciousness.

Score big with these sporty sweet potatoes

Move over, potato skins, my Sweet Potato Touchdown is a snap (pun intended) to make, and requires only a few simple ingredients. The avocado adds heart-healthy unsaturated fat and fiber, while sweet potatoes are loaded with beta-carotene, which is converted by the body to vitamin A to help boost immunity and promote a healthy complexion. Don’t forget to eat the skin (make sure to clean it first!) since they have plenty of additional nutrients, too.

