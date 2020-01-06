4 easy sheet-pan breakfast recipes for busy mornings

It can be tough to make breakfast for a big crowd, especially if you have a small kitchen, don't have a lot of kitchen tools and never seem to have enough time in the morning.

I developed these four recipes for busy weekday or weekend mornings when you need to satisfy a bunch of hungry folks — but don't want to deal with a lot of prep work or post-cooking cleanup. Whether your crowd leans sweet or savory, there's something in this roundup for everyone.

1. Protein-packed pancakes with fruit

Pancakes always make for a crowd-pleasing morning meal, but it can be annoying to have to flip up so many individual stacks. These cake-like pancakes have a surprising secret ingredient: protein powder. They are also hearty enough to be held by hand so they can be eaten on the go. My family likes blueberries, but you can easily experiment with a variety of fresh berries or stone fruit swirled in.

2. Chow down on nachos for breakfast

What's not to love about nachos? While you might think chips topped with cheese are just a snack, a few easy additions actually make this a pretty filling meal — and this recipe is incredibly versatile. Use gluten-free chips, or substitute the turkey bacon, cheese and crème fraiche with plant-based alternatives for a vegan version. The best part is that this savory pan of goodness will be ready in less than 20 minutes.

3. The fastest frittata

If you're trying to satisfy any guests following a low-carb diet, this protein-packed egg tray will do the trick. I pack mine with spinach and mushrooms, but feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand. These frittata squares are great on their own, but you can also sandwich them between two slices of bread for a portable breakfast or snack.

4. French toast with a nutty surprise

If you're looking for a surprisingly elegant yet easy dish, look no further than this show-stopping French toast. Homemade berry sauce adds a beautiful touch to this classic breakfast treat and the addition of walnuts adds a new dimension of texture.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, is a nutrition expert, writer, mom of three kids and a best-selling author. Her books include "Feed the Belly," "The CarbLovers Diet" and "Eating in Color." Follow her at @FrancesLRothRD and check out her website.