Indulge yourself with these 4 dreamy mug cakes — all under 250 calories

When a craving hits for something sweet and you don't have the time to casually bake a cake, it's time to meet the mug cake. This warm, satisfying dessert is ready in just minutes and perfectly portioned for you (no sharing!). Whether you're looking for something to treat yourself with on Valentine's Day or something to curl up with during a binge-watching session, check out these four simple-yet-decadent ideas.

1. Nutella cake with a raspberry surprise

The chocolate-hazelnut flavor of Nutella goes amazingly well with fresh raspberries. The warm chocolate cake is made even more delicious by little bursts of raspberries in each bite.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

2. PB&J — but make it cake

The classic childhood combo of creamy peanut butter and sweet jam makes this vanilla-based mug cake a nostalgic treat. We like it with strawberry jam, but feel free to choose your favorite flavor.

3. Fill your mug with coffee and cake

If you're a sucker for molten chocolate cake, this sweet little snack is for you. The espresso powder enhances the chocolate flavor and gives it a little kick of caffeine, making it a better choice for the afternoon instead of around bedtime.

4. Treat yourself s'more

Who needs a campfire when you have a microwave? Get those sweet, warm-weather flavors of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows right in your mug. Lean back, take a spoonful and dream of summertime s'mores bliss.