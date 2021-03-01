3rd generation Chinatown restaurateurs share struggle of doing business amid COVID-19

Most restaurants across the U.S. and around the world have taken a hit due to closures and decreased dining capacity in the wake of COVID-19.

For Liz and Brian Yee, the pandemic has taken an incredible toll on their restaurant in New York City's Chinatown. Running a family business that's been going strong for three generations, the Yee's have faced much more than dining restrictions over the past year — they've come up against a resurgence of racism that has made them worry not just for their restaurant, but for the future of their young children.

"Growing up in a family business in Chinatown is pretty good just because I got to see my parents a lot," Liz Yee said on TODAY. "I was able to hang out with my siblings a lot inside of the bakery."

Thirty years ago, Liz Yee's grandfather opened Kam Hing Bakery, famous for their beloved sponge cakes. Now, because of school closures due to COVID-19, Yee's own children hang out in the restaurant.

In October 2019, the couple expanded the business to open Tonii's Fresh Rice Noodle.

"It's a Hong Kong-style cafe-slash-comfort food," Brian Yee said. "This is honestly the type of food that we grew up on."

Just as they were celebrating the expansion, the pandemic hit, causing them to face new challenges they had never before considered.

"It was just so frustrating just because you take this time to build and renovate this place, and then next thing you know, there's a virus, a 'Chinese virus,'" she said, talking about the prejudice and even violence against Asian communities during the pandemic. "So people are scared to come to your neighborhood," she explained. The Yee's found themselves with mounting bills, debt piling up and faced with the task of their three kids being at work with them every day.