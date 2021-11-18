31 holiday cookie recipes to make you the star baker of the season

The weather outside may be getting frightful, but at least the cookies are delightful.

As Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, many home bakers are gearing up for cookie season. When gifting cookie tins, it's great to make a variety of recipes, from the beloved standby sugar cookie to more unique chocolate-hazelnut cookies with black pepper and maybe some vegan-friendly holiday cookies, too. Parents need fun, easy cookie recipes to whip up on a school night before a cookie swap — and kids can help with all all the cookie decorating.

So take out the cookie cutouts from your top shelf, grab the rolling pin and watch flour sprinkle through the air like snow on a chilly December morning.

Inventive, life-of-the-party cookie recipes

Is there anything better than a rich chocolate brownie? How about a rich chocolate brownie with flecks of cool peppermint that's been transformed into a crisp, chewy Christmas cookie with a minty, chocolate drizzle? Thought so.

Angel Wong created these cookies to honor precious memories from her childhood spent with her late grandfather who used to brew afternoon tea. The two would sip tea with cookies while talking about the events of the day.

Pineapple cake cookies are a holiday twist on traditional Taiwanese pineapple cakes, a popular pastry in Taiwan that features a crumbly shortbread-like crust on the outside and pineapple filling on the inside.

While these powdery treats may resemble Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cakes, they have a decidedly different flavor, thanks to the chai-inspired combination of Darjeeling tea and warming spices in the batter.

For anyone who wept when the Girl Scouts stopped selling Ginger Snaps, this cookie will be a saving grace. These glorious and simple cookies are chewy on the inside, crunchy on the outside and covered in a splendid lemon-scented sugar. And all you need is your hands, a bowl or two and a few minutes to make them.

In the early 18th century, a marriage took place in Turin, Italy, and the world has never been quite the same. That sacred union was, of course, between chocolate and hazelnuts, ground together into what is called "gianduja." Nik Sharma's cookie recipe pairs chocolate and hazelnut with black pepper and ginger for a sweet, fragrant and slightly spicy flavor profile that's truly unforgettable.

Anyone who loves biscotti will obsess over this recipe for crunchy Italian biscuits. Laced with fragrant saffron and rich with bittersweet chocolate, the flavor profile of this sweet treat is truly elegant. Samantha Seneviratne loves enjoying her biscotti dipped in a cup of coffee.

Coconut fans, this cookie is for you. Sharma loves these tasty treats with a cup of hot, sweetened, milky black tea. Goan bolinhas are crunchy and crisp, sweet and full of that coconut aroma so many people love.

Nut lovers, prepare to push peanut butter cookies aside. Made with Biscoff cookie butter spread, crunchy walnuts and chocolate, these Linzer cookies are a wonderful treat for the holiday season … but you may start making them year round.

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Christina Tosi's family is awfully fond of celebrating the holidays with annoying decorative knick-knacks, making it look like a holiday just threw up in our kitchen. They like their cookies to celebrate the holidays, too — that's how they came up with their winter "holiday" cookie, a cornflake-marshmallow cookie with crushed candy canes in it.

Classic sugar cookies

When there's a need to bake a few big batches of cookies, this easy recipe by Duff Goldman will come in handy. The dough is buttery and topped with homemade frosting.

These timeless sugar cookies by Christina Tosi are adopted from her grandmother, Nonna Trudy. The best part about them? You only need four ingredients!

These perfectly buttery cookies have a crisp cookie shell and a soft and chewy finish. They're great for holiday cookie swaps and gifting, as well as lovely additions to any year-round celebration.

'Tis the season to trim the tree — the sugar-cookie tree that is! Strands of melted white chocolate and a smattering of red candies mimic the appearance of Christmas lights, and a cookie star illuminates the top of each tree.

Icing the cookies may be the most fun part of Christmas baking, but the cookie base is the unsung hero. Nacia Walsh is here to show us how to make the perfect one: crumbly, crispy and soft at the same time.

Easy, festive cookie recipes

The secret to Siri's easy and festive holiday cookies is using store-bought brownie mix to for a perfect fudge texture every time.

Sprinkles make everything better! The touch of sea salt brings out all the sweet flavors of the cookie and sprinkles.

A soft, not-too-sweet anise cookie has been a staple at Dylan Dreyer's family Christmas since she was a young child. Even then, she was allowed to dip the treat in a little coffee, a method she highly recommends.

Almost too pretty to eat, these festive wreath-shaped shortbread cookies are infused with Meyer lemon and adorned with sugared rosemary and thyme.

Baker Allison Carlock of The Crumbling Cookie in Fort Irwin, California, adds brown sugar to her amazing butterscotch cookies for an extra layer of flavor.

These holiday spice cookies (spekulatius) from Gesine Bullock-Prado get a wonderful flavor from brown butter and a variety of fragrant spices.

Colorado knows how to do winter well and these giant cookies from Cake Crumbs in Denver are the perfect treat for a snowy day (or morning). They're packed with nutty oats and dried cranberries. Yum!

Any holiday dessert platter without a Linzer cookie is a travesty. It's like Easter without a bunny, Halloween without a jack-o-lantern, or Valentine's Day without chocolate. In short, Linzer cookies are necessary come December. Not only are they quite beautiful (the jam windowpane feature is pure elegance), but they always taste delicious.

Aside from simply serving up a giant slab of Hershey's, this is the best a chef can do in terms of a full chocolate profile. The name is even reminiscent of "Kris Kringle." This cookie is slightly firm on the outside, but melts in your mouth on the inside.

These chewy treats from Sherry's Sweets in Tooele, Utah, are topped with a decadent coconut and pecan-studded frosting. They're a delightful change of pace from a crunchy cookie.

Delicious vegan or gluten-free cookie recipes

These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which we adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They're rich, cakey, gooey and oozing with chocolate. Topped with flecks of sea salt, you'll be drooling by the time they're out of the oven.

If you ask Justin Chapple, the best peanut butter cookies are a little chewy and almost raw in the middle. When he set out to create his own recipe, that's what he had in mind — and he succeeded. But after making these half a dozen times, he realized he wanted something more. So he poked around the pantry and found some dried cherries. Just like that, chocolate peanut butter cups met peanut butter and jelly.

These insanely delicious salty-sweet crunchy nuggets of chocolate chip heaven will satisfy any inner-cookie monster, vegan or not.

Sure, oatmeal raisin cookies are more well-known, but we'll take chocolate over dried fruit any day! This recipe can easily be made vegan and is a great way to use up any oats sitting in the pantry when you've already filled the grocery list with cookie season baking ingredients.