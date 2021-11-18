IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 must-have kitchen tools for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner

31 holiday cookie recipes to make you the star baker of the season

For those ready to bake every day come December, we've got you covered.

'The Cookie Swap Special': How to make the best holiday cookies

Dec. 17, 202050:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

The weather outside may be getting frightful, but at least the cookies are delightful.

As Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, many home bakers are gearing up for cookie season. When gifting cookie tins, it's great to make a variety of recipes, from the beloved standby sugar cookie to more unique chocolate-hazelnut cookies with black pepper and maybe some vegan-friendly holiday cookies, too. Parents need fun, easy cookie recipes to whip up on a school night before a cookie swap — and kids can help with all all the cookie decorating.

So take out the cookie cutouts from your top shelf, grab the rolling pin and watch flour sprinkle through the air like snow on a chilly December morning.

Inventive, life-of-the-party cookie recipes

Peppermint-Brownie Christmas Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Peppermint-Brownie Christmas Cookies

Monique Kilgore

Is there anything better than a rich chocolate brownie? How about a rich chocolate brownie with flecks of cool peppermint that's been transformed into a crisp, chewy Christmas cookie with a minty, chocolate drizzle? Thought so.

Matcha Shortbread Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Matcha Shortbread Cookies

Angel Wong

Angel Wong created these cookies to honor precious memories from her childhood spent with her late grandfather who used to brew afternoon tea. The two would sip tea with cookies while talking about the events of the day.

Pineapple Cake Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pineapple Cake Cookies

Angel Wong

Pineapple cake cookies are a holiday twist on traditional Taiwanese pineapple cakes, a popular pastry in Taiwan that features a crumbly shortbread-like crust on the outside and pineapple filling on the inside.

Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs

Martha Stewart Living

While these powdery treats may resemble Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cakes, they have a decidedly different flavor, thanks to the chai-inspired combination of Darjeeling tea and warming spices in the batter.

Gingersnaps with Lemon Sugar
Brian Kennedy
Get The Recipe

Gingersnaps with Lemon Sugar

Matt Lewis

For anyone who wept when the Girl Scouts stopped selling Ginger Snaps, this cookie will be a saving grace. These glorious and simple cookies are chewy on the inside, crunchy on the outside and covered in a splendid lemon-scented sugar. And all you need is your hands, a bowl or two and a few minutes to make them.

Spicy Ginger-Chocolate Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spicy Ginger-Chocolate Cookies

Nik Sharma

In the early 18th century, a marriage took place in Turin, Italy, and the world has never been quite the same. That sacred union was, of course, between chocolate and hazelnuts, ground together into what is called "gianduja." Nik Sharma's cookie recipe pairs chocolate and hazelnut with black pepper and ginger for a sweet, fragrant and slightly spicy flavor profile that's truly unforgettable.

Saffron-Chocolate Biscotti
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Saffron-Chocolate Biscotti

Samantha Seneviratne

Anyone who loves biscotti will obsess over this recipe for crunchy Italian biscuits. Laced with fragrant saffron and rich with bittersweet chocolate, the flavor profile of this sweet treat is truly elegant. Samantha Seneviratne loves enjoying her biscotti dipped in a cup of coffee.

Bolinhas Coconut Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

Nik Sharma

Coconut fans, this cookie is for you. Sharma loves these tasty treats with a cup of hot, sweetened, milky black tea. Goan bolinhas are crunchy and crisp, sweet and full of that coconut aroma so many people love.

Walnut Linzer Cookies with Cookie Butter
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Walnut Linzer Cookies with Cookie Butter

Samantha Seneviratne

Nut lovers, prepare to push peanut butter cookies aside. Made with Biscoff cookie butter spread, crunchy walnuts and chocolate, these Linzer cookies are a wonderful treat for the holiday season … but you may start making them year round.

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies

Martha Stewart

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Christina Tosi's Cornflake-Chocolate-Chip-Peppermint Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Cornflake-Chocolate-Chip-Peppermint Cookies

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi's family is awfully fond of celebrating the holidays with annoying decorative knick-knacks, making it look like a holiday just threw up in our kitchen. They like their cookies to celebrate the holidays, too — that's how they came up with their winter "holiday" cookie, a cornflake-marshmallow cookie with crushed candy canes in it.

Classic sugar cookies

Duff Goldman's Perfect Sugar Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Duff Goldman's Perfect Sugar Cookies

Duff Goldman

When there's a need to bake a few big batches of cookies, this easy recipe by Duff Goldman will come in handy. The dough is buttery and topped with homemade frosting.

Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies

Christina Tosi

These timeless sugar cookies by Christina Tosi are adopted from her grandmother, Nonna Trudy. The best part about them? You only need four ingredients!

Siri's Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies

Siri Daly

These perfectly buttery cookies have a crisp cookie shell and a soft and chewy finish. They're great for holiday cookie swaps and gifting, as well as lovely additions to any year-round celebration.

Martha Stewart's String-Light Christmas-Tree Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's String-Light Christmas-Tree Cookies

Martha Stewart Living

'Tis the season to trim the tree — the sugar-cookie tree that is! Strands of melted white chocolate and a smattering of red candies mimic the appearance of Christmas lights, and a cookie star illuminates the top of each tree.

Sugar Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sugar Cookies

Nacia Walsh

Icing the cookies may be the most fun part of Christmas baking, but the cookie base is the unsung hero. Nacia Walsh is here to show us how to make the perfect one: crumbly, crispy and soft at the same time.

Easy, festive cookie recipes

Siri's Fudge Candy Cane Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri's Fudge Candy Cane Cookies

Siri Daly

The secret to Siri's easy and festive holiday cookies is using store-bought brownie mix to for a perfect fudge texture every time.

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies
Man About Cake
Get The Recipe

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies

Joshua John Russell

Sprinkles make everything better! The touch of sea salt brings out all the sweet flavors of the cookie and sprinkles.

Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies

Dylan Dreyer

A soft, not-too-sweet anise cookie has been a staple at Dylan Dreyer's family Christmas since she was a young child. Even then, she was allowed to dip the treat in a little coffee, a method she highly recommends.

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies

Martha Stewart Living

Almost too pretty to eat, these festive wreath-shaped shortbread cookies are infused with Meyer lemon and adorned with sugared rosemary and thyme.

Brown Sugar Butterscotch Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brown Sugar Butterscotch Cookies

Allison Carlock

Baker Allison Carlock of The Crumbling Cookie in Fort Irwin, California, adds brown sugar to her amazing butterscotch cookies for an extra layer of flavor.

Holiday Spice Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Holiday Spice Cookies

Gesine Bullock-Prado

These holiday spice cookies (spekulatius) from Gesine Bullock-Prado get a wonderful flavor from brown butter and a variety of fragrant spices.

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

Denon Moore

Colorado knows how to do winter well and these giant cookies from Cake Crumbs in Denver are the perfect treat for a snowy day (or morning). They're packed with nutty oats and dried cranberries. Yum!

Traditional Linzer Cookies
Brian Kennedy
Get The Recipe

Traditional Linzer Cookies

Matt Lewis

Any holiday dessert platter without a Linzer cookie is a travesty. It's like Easter without a bunny, Halloween without a jack-o-lantern, or Valentine's Day without chocolate. In short, Linzer cookies are necessary come December. Not only are they quite beautiful (the jam windowpane feature is pure elegance), but they always taste delicious.

Exceedingly Chocolaty Crinkles
Matt Lewis
Get The Recipe

Exceedingly Chocolaty Crinkles

Matt Lewis

Aside from simply serving up a giant slab of Hershey's, this is the best a chef can do in terms of a full chocolate profile. The name is even reminiscent of "Kris Kringle." This cookie is slightly firm on the outside, but melts in your mouth on the inside.

German Chocolate Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

German Chocolate Cookies

Sherry Petras

These chewy treats from Sherry's Sweets in Tooele, Utah, are topped with a decadent coconut and pecan-studded frosting. They're a delightful change of pace from a crunchy cookie.

Delicious vegan or gluten-free cookie recipes

Pretzel Tahini Cookies
Courtesy Julia Gartland
Get The Recipe

Pretzel Tahini Cookies

Samah Dada

These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which we adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies
Chris Andre
Get The Recipe

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

Ryan Scott

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They're rich, cakey, gooey and oozing with chocolate. Topped with flecks of sea salt, you'll be drooling by the time they're out of the oven.

Gluten-Free Chocolate-Cherry Peanut Butter Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Chocolate-Cherry Peanut Butter Cookies

Justin Chapple

If you ask Justin Chapple, the best peanut butter cookies are a little chewy and almost raw in the middle. When he set out to create his own recipe, that's what he had in mind — and he succeeded. But after making these half a dozen times, he realized he wanted something more. So he poked around the pantry and found some dried cherries. Just like that, chocolate peanut butter cups met peanut butter and jelly.

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies

Ryan Scott

These insanely delicious salty-sweet crunchy nuggets of chocolate chip heaven will satisfy any inner-cookie monster, vegan or not.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Samah Dada

Sure, oatmeal raisin cookies are more well-known, but we'll take chocolate over dried fruit any day! This recipe can easily be made vegan and is a great way to use up any oats sitting in the pantry when you've already filled the grocery list with cookie season baking ingredients.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.