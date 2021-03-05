300,000 pounds of canned corned beef recalled, just in time for St. Patrick's Day

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of canned corned beef. The ready-to-eat corned beef, which is primarily used to make corned beef hash, failed to undergo import reinspection, prompting the recall which unfortunately comes at a time when Americans have the specialty meat in mind ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

On Friday, FSIS announced that Milky Way International Trading Corp., doing business as MW Polar, recalled approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.

The products in question were imported between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021 and read “Australia Inspected” and the number “39.” All of the items in question have the brand Ox & Palm on the can, and you can check the pictures here to see if they match the ones that might be in your pantry. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. A chart with the affected codes and "best before" dates found on the recalled items can be viewed here.

"The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection," said the recall announcement.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of canned corned beef. The recall advised that anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the canned corned beef in your pantry or refrigerator, don't eat it. Instead, throw the product away or return it to the place where you purchased it.