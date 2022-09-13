How many nights a week does it suddenly feel like time's running out before prepping dinner? Kevin Curry is setting us up in the TODAY kitchen to make beautifully seasoned, healthy meals that are perfect time- and money-savers. With Curry's nourishing recipes for Lemon Tarragon Chicken, fragrant tea-infused jasmine rice with roast veggies and a classic beef and broccoli in sugar-free brown sauce, Asian-inspired flavors blend into dinners that are impressive as fine dining, easy as takeout and nutritious enough to impress any fitness coach.

Having a well-seasoned, healthy chicken dish on hand is a necessity when it comes to cooking quickly and efficiently. This recipe calls for skin-on, boneless chicken thighs, which may have a slightly higher fat content but boasts a much deeper flavor than white meat. Using lemon zest, a little olive oil and a handful of fresh tarragon is a simple 3-ingredient mixture that wows the tastebuds. It warms the soul, awakens the senses and, perhaps most importantly, can be made in 20 minutes.

What chicken entrée would be complete without a well-made starch to accompany it? This jasmine rice and vegetable dish gets infused with tea for an other-worldly flavor profile that requires nothing but herbal tea and water. The result is a fulfilling, fragrant dish that can stand alone as a vegetarian meal or be the perfect sidekick to a nicely prepared protein like lemon chicken. Plus, just saying "tea-infused" makes it sound so much more laborious than it is.

This is a 25-minute meal that is easy to pull together, utilizes common ingredients and has that fresh, made from scratch flavor with a restaurant look, and all on a budget. The sauce has the same luscious, sweet and salty quality as the irresistible Chinese American takeout classic but with no added sugar and low-sodium.

