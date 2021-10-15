30 simple Thanksgiving sides that will steal the show

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These easy side dishes will help make Thanksgiving Day a little less stressful.

By Erica Chayes Wida

It's time to talk Thanksgiving. No, not turkey — rather, the holiday's real showstopper: the sides. Without them, the seasonal spread would be colorless and, frankly, bland. Even if cooked to perfection with crisped, golden-brown skin and tender meat, turkey would live its short life on our dinner plate with no companion to make it truly shine.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the best of our easy Thanksgiving side dishes. This simple list has everyone covered, including the kids and the home cooks who like to prep ahead of time. From classic mashes tosavory stuffing— voted No. 1 Thanksgiving side last year — and vibrant vegetables, here are some of the season's most delicious supporting roles.

Stuffing/Dressing

Al Roker's Sausage and Chestnut Cornbread Stuffing
Al Roker's Sausage and Chestnut Cornbread Stuffing

Al Roker

"I love the variety of textures and pops of flavor in this stuffing," Al Roker said about his Thanksgiving stuffing recipe. In each bite you get a hit of sweetness, a touch of spice, some crunch and crumble. It's almost impossible not to go back for seconds."

Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage
Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage

Katie Workman

Turkey sausage and mushrooms make this stuffing seriously flavorful. The types of mushrooms that can be used in this recipe are basically limitless. Opt for inexpensive button mushrooms, mix in some fabulously delicious and chewy shiitakes or splurge for all wild mushrooms.

Italian Sausage and Rice Stuffing
Italian Sausage and Rice Stuffing

Anthony Scotto

Using rice instead of bread, and adding savory sausage and melty cheeses, gives this stuffing a distinctly Italian flavor.

Southern Cornbread Dressing
Southern Cornbread Dressing

Grace Parisi

This meaty and delicious dressing that features cornbread can be prepared as far as two days in advance.

Mofongo Stuffing
Mofongo Stuffing

Alejandra Ramos

Mofongo — a Puerto Rican recipe of fried green plantains mashed with garlic, pork and seasonings — could easily claim the title of the island's national dish. Mofongo is enjoyed throughout the year as a side, but for Thanksgiving, we add broth and a few other ingredients to turn it into a moist and savory stuffing that's right at home next to the turkey.

Wild Mushroom Stuffing Muffins
Wild Mushroom Stuffing Muffins

Natasha Feldman

Baking stuffing in muffin tins instead of a big pot is a super simple way to ensure everyone gets all the best bits of stuffing: The crispy buttery top and the super moist interior. You can dress these up with whatever you traditionally put into your stuffing, but these mushrooms add a deep, earthy nuttiness that complements many other sides and mains.

Wild Rice Stuffing with Almonds and Dried Cranberries
Wild Rice Stuffing with Almonds and Dried Cranberries

Jet Tila

We love this stuffing because it is fun, exciting and incorporates the best flavors of the season. The toasty almonds, sweet cranberries, nutty wild rice and savory aromatics go so well with Thanksgiving turkey.

Mashes and potatoes

Pumpkin, Bacon and Crispy Sage Mashers
Pumpkin, Bacon and Crispy Sage Mashers

Ryan Scott

Once you try this recipe, it will be a repeat side dish at Thanksgiving forever. Don't skip the roasting of the pumpkin puree: This important step removes excess liquid and intensifies the flavor for a beautiful combo of salt and a little sweet.

Crispy Sweet Potato Bake
Crispy Sweet Potato Bake

Rachel Hollis

We love this recipe because it involves just three ingredients and is so simple to prepare but still looks fancy.

Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes
Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

Jeremy Scheck

These potatoes amassed almost 20 million views between the two times Jeremy Scheck posted them on TikTok. So, in addition to being absolutely crisped and delicious, they've totally earned their spot on the holiday table.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Kristen Kish

Sometimes, nothing quite beats a silky, creamy mashed potato to smother each bite of turkey and gravy. Cooking the potatoes in stock gives them a greater depth of flavor and the cream cheese makes them incredibly creamy and rich. These potatoes don't need to be completely smooth — a rustic-style mash is great!

Super Potato Pie
Super Potato Pie

Andrew Carmellini

This recipe takes mashed potatoes and turns up the flavor and texture to the max! A classic fluffy mash gets amplified with the crunch and tang of salt and vinegar chips. There's not a person on Earth who won't like it.

Siri Daly's Smashed Potatoes
Siri Daly's Smashed Potatoes

Siri Daly

"I love any recipe that's easy to make in bulk, but even easier for your guests to individually grab for their plate, and these potatoes are just that," said Siri about these simple smashed potatoes. "They are a cross between a baked potato and a French fry, with a ton of flavor and an incredible crunch. My neighbor Jen has made them famous in our area and they are a hit every single time!

Perfect Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Perfect Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Elena Besser

Sometimes, a simple roast sweet potato is all that's needed. No frills, topped with a little butter and salt. All one really needs is an oven and roasting pan to accomplish this perfect-by-nature Thanksgiving side.

Greens and other vegetables

Kimchi Creamed Spinach
Kimchi Creamed Spinach

Gerald Sombright

Enliven this hot, classic dish with something a little tangier. The kimchi adds a gently sour and spicy crunch to provide texture and more flavor to regular creamed spinach.

Siri Daly's Autumn Panzanella
Siri Daly's Autumn Panzanella

Siri Daly

What's better than a warm, bread salad on a crisp autumn night? Well, one that features fall ingredients, such as squash, sprouts, sage and maple syrup. This is a family-favorite to serve during the months before winter — including on Thanksgiving.

Sheinelle's Dad's Spicy Collard Greens
Sheinelle's Dad's Spicy Collard Greens

Darnell Jones

Fiery cayenne, spicy jalapenos and hot black pepper add serious spice to these tender, slow-cooked collard greens from Sheinelle's dad, Darnell.

Burnt Broccoli and Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad
Burnt Broccoli and Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad

Romel Bruno

Serve this simple salad warm, with a vinaigrette that’s bright, acidic and onion-y. Mixed with crispy pancetta, the fat of which is used to cook down the shallot, and a splash of vinegar and Dijon to balance it all out, this hearty fall side won't disappoint.

Ina Garten's Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Ina Garten's Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash

Ina Garten

Sliced, scooped and roasted, these no-brainer squashes do most of the talking with their naturally sweet flavors. As a nod to her mother's dish growing up, however, Garten puts a dollop of butter and maple syrup in the butternut's centers — making them downright irresistible.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Jet Tila

Brussels sprouts get a bad rap but are some of the tastiest vegetables ever. The secret is they need to be caramelized by dry heat like roasting or frying to unlock their sweetness and texture. Remember these three tips: First, be sure to brown the sprouts and get some crispy leaves; second, season generously; and third, keep them al dente inside, so they'll have some texture.

Balsamic-Honey Roasted Carrots
Balsamic-Honey Roasted Carrots

Lauren Salkeld

These carrots are just as good served warm or at room temperature, so they’re ideal for buffets, potlucks and, of course, Thanksgiving, where they can sit out on the table a while while you prepare everything else.

Casseroles and macs

Siri's Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots
Siri's Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots

Siri Daly

According to an analysis of Google searches last year, this creamy green bean casserole has fans all over the country — from Idaho to Texas and the Southwest, as well as portions of the Midwest and Upper South. With the crunchy onion topping and cheesy sauce smothering the blanched veggie, it's easy to see why.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

We love Southern-style mac and cheese because it's cheesy and hearty, yet sturdy. It's basically a custard-style baked macaroni and cheese with eggs, heavy cream and sharp cheddar cheese. There's no denying this mac and cheese is irresistible!

Roker Family Sweet Potatoes
Roker Family Sweet Potatoes

Isabel Roker

"I don’t know where my mom came up with this recipe," said Al Roker about his family's famous recipe. "I’ve heard of many versions of it from the South, but my mom wasn’t from the South! Somehow, though, it became a Thanksgiving staple for our family. It provided us with hours of entertainment, as my mom always got distracted as soon as it went under the broiler, which caused the smoke alarm to go off and resulted in endless laughter. And that’s why, to this day, I always buy two bags of marshmallows — just in case."

Creamy Corn Casserole
Creamy Corn Casserole

Kimberly Schlapman

Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman shares her take on the traditional Southern side, a rich and luscious dish that's perfect for Thanksgiving.

Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli
Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski's skillet mac and cheese is crispy along the edges and has a wonderful, crunchy breadcrumb topping. Broccoli and cheese make a great pair, especially in a baked pasta. You could substitute broccolini or broccoli rabe: Broccolini is slightly sweeter than broccoli, while broccoli rabe is pleasingly bitter.

One-Pan Cheesy Root Vegetable Casserole
One-Pan Cheesy Root Vegetable Casserole

Nancy Fuller

Toss all the seasonal root veggies into this one-pot wonder. Packed with fresh herbs, cheese, a little garlic and heavy cream, it's a real crowd-pleaser.

Cranberry sauces

Kelsey Nixon's Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Kelsey Nixon's Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Kelsey Nixon

If you're not a canned cranberry sauce type of person, make your own! Kelsey Nixon's version can be made three days in advance. Store chilled and covered in refrigerator.

Apple-Orange-Cranberry Relish
Apple-Orange-Cranberry Relish

Katie Lee

This is a fresh take on traditional cranberry sauce. The flavors are so bright and provide a great balance to all of the heavy dishes on the Thanksgiving buffet. It's also a super-fast recipe to make with no cooking required!

Orange and Walnut Cranberry Sauce
Orange and Walnut Cranberry Sauce

Evette Rios

Have some extra nuts left over from your pre-Thanksgiving baking extravaganza? Toss them into your sauce for a little crunch and an earthy flavor that balances out the tart cranberries. The recipe calls for walnuts, but pecans or cashews are great additions, too.

