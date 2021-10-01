3 winning game-day recipes: Cuban sandwiches, lobster rolls and green goddess dip

Sunday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New England Patriots in a North vs. South matchup. On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Karen Akunowicz is cooking up Florida- and Massachusetts-inspired dishes for game day. She shows us how to make New England-style lobster rolls, classic Cubano sandwiches and creamy green goddess dip.

There is an ongoing fight amongst New Englanders about warm buttered lobster rolls vs. cold with mayo. This is the best of both worlds in the style of The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport Maine.

Cuban sandwiches are so simple and delicious. They are almost always the first thing I eat when I arrive in Miami. These are the perfect tailgate food, whether you make them at home and bring them, or press at the game.

This is my go-to party dish! Filled with delicious herbs, it is so bright, fresh and tangy. You can serve it with crudité or chips, but this dip is so versatile and can also be spread on a sandwich or thinned out for a salad dressing.

If you like those football-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Related: