IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Become a TODAY Insider: Get early access to Steals & Deals

3 winning game-day recipes: Cuban sandwiches, lobster rolls and green goddess dip

Serve a feast fit for football royalty on game day.

Make Cuban sandwiches and lobster rolls for Sunday night football

Oct. 1, 202105:35
/ Source: TODAY
By Karen Akunowicz

Sunday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New England Patriots in a North vs. South matchup. On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Karen Akunowicz is cooking up Florida- and Massachusetts-inspired dishes for game day. She shows us how to make New England-style lobster rolls, classic Cubano sandwiches and creamy green goddess dip.

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll with Tarragon Mayo
Foodcollection / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll with Tarragon Mayo

Karen Akunowicz

There is an ongoing fight amongst New Englanders about warm buttered lobster rolls vs. cold with mayo. This is the best of both worlds in the style of The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport Maine.

Pressed Cubano Sandwiches
Get The Recipe

Pressed Cubano Sandwiches

Karen Akunowicz

Cuban sandwiches are so simple and delicious. They are almost always the first thing I eat when I arrive in Miami. These are the perfect tailgate food, whether you make them at home and bring them, or press at the game.

Green Goddess Dip
DiAnna Paulk / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Green Goddess Dip

Karen Akunowicz

This is my go-to party dish! Filled with delicious herbs, it is so bright, fresh and tangy. You can serve it with crudité or chips, but this dip is so versatile and can also be spread on a sandwich or thinned out for a salad dressing.

If you like those football-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Pulled Pork Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Nachos

Jet Tila
Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos

Christan Willis

Related:

Sunday Night Football food: Beef sliders, smoked and fried chicken wings

Nov. 13, 202004:36
Karen Akunowicz