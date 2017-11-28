3 scrumptious French toast recipes to give your breakfast a boost

Who doesn't love a hearty helping of French toast for breakfast? Or lunch? Or dinner?
It's so easy to make, albeit with a little bit of planning. And it's deliciously filling.
Learn how to make delicious new twists on French toastPlay Video - 3:55
Learn how to make delicious new twists on French toastPlay Video - 3:55
Food & Wine's culinary director and food whiz Justin Chapple helps give traditional French toast three new twists.
Tyler Essary / t
These French toast dippers are a fun way to get breakfast started.
Tyler Essary / TODAY
This is the ultimate culinary mash-up.
Tyler Essary / TODAY
This casserole is berry, berry yummy and incredibly easy to make.