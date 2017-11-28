Food

3 scrumptious French toast recipes to give your breakfast a boost

Who doesn't love a hearty helping of French toast for breakfast? Or lunch? Or dinner?

It's so easy to make, albeit with a little bit of planning. And it's deliciously filling.

Learn how to make delicious new twists on French toast

Food & Wine's culinary director and food whiz Justin Chapple helps give traditional French toast three new twists.

DIY French Toast Sticks
4
These French toast dippers are a fun way to get breakfast started.

Peanut Butter and Jelly-Stuffed French Toast Recipe
4
This is the ultimate culinary mash-up.

French Toast Casserole with Mixed Berries
6
This casserole is berry, berry yummy and incredibly easy to make.

