3 refreshing mocktails perfect for your 4th of July party

Lifestyle and entertaining expert Maureen Petrosky is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing summery mocktail recipes from her cookbook, "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails." She shows us how to make a gingery low-alcohol cocktail, a sweet and spicy watermelon sipper and a sparkling citrusy grape drink.

This bubbly, ginger-laden sip hails from Hong Kong. Popular among expats, it's perfect for poolside or an afternoon in the sun.

This zero-proof drink is perfect for summer sipping. It's a surprisingly fun and delicious delivery of salty, sweet and (my personal favorite) spicy. It also has a delicious tart, tangy and citrusy flavor thanks to the Lemon-Lime Shrub. If you like a spicy margarita, try this on for size. It just might become your new go-to drink.

Frozen grapes make a pretty, simple and delicious alternative to ice cubes because they keep drinks cool without watering them down. Not only do frozen grapes keep this sparkling citrusy sipper cold, they're also a nice treat to snack on.

