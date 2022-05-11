IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3-ingredient healthy, kid-friendly snacks: Banana 'sushi' and froyo cups

Kids and adults alike will devour these sweet and satisfying snacks.

May 11, 202203:44
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Mansfield

Food blogger Rachel Mansfield is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite healthy snacks that are great for kids and grownups alike. She shows us how to make cool and easy frozen yogurt cups and nut butter banana bites.

Frozen Yogurt Cups
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Frozen Yogurt Cups

Rachel Mansfield

This is such an easy, healthy and delicious snack to make for kids and adults alike. It's something you can keep in your freezer to have on hand whenever needed.

Banana 'Sushi'
Rachel Mansfield
Get The Recipe

Banana 'Sushi'

Rachel Mansfield

This is my go-to snack — and my kids love it, too! It is so easy to get creative with it and use any spreads or toppings you like. Plus, it is a fun activity to do with your kids — just ask my three-year-old and one-year-old.

