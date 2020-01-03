Welcome to 2020, the year of fuss-free, home-cooked dishes that won't require hours of preparation or cleanup.

To help get you started on this joyful journey, I'm sharing three recipes that incorporate easy, everyday ingredients. As an added bonus, they're all perfect for novice chefs.

Apple, Sausage and Caramelized Onion Frittata

My gang is obsessed with this sweet and savory frittata. Each bite provides delicious layers of complex flavors, including tart Granny Smith apples, meaty sausage, earthy thyme and sweet caramelized onions. Everything works together beautifully. It's also packed with protein, it's low in carbs and it can be ready in less than 30 minutes.

While I typically use an oven-safe, nonstick skillet or a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, you can also add the sautéed apple, onion and sausage mixture into a casserole dish, stir in the egg mixture and then bake it off in the oven. I hope you love this comforting dish as much as I do — it’s a breeze to make and way more special than standard scrambled eggs and sausage.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

If you love chicken and broccoli from your local Chinese restaurant, I think you’ll be wowed by this slimmed-down rendition that's just as flavorful. You’ll be treated to the same thick sauce and delightfully salty flavors without having to leave your own kitchen. I suggest serving this stir-fry over whole grain brown rice or lower-carb cauliflower rice.

Sweet Potatoes à la Mode with Salted Maple Pecans

This better-for-you spin on sweet pie a la mode is quickly becoming my new favorite dessert — it's nutritious and insanely delicious. I build it using oven-roasted sweet spuds as the base. Then, I mash the flesh with a dash of melty butter and a wintry spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves (by the way, to save time you can easily swap in a store-bought pumpkin pie spice or an apple pie spice blend). Finally, in true a la mode fashion, I top it with a scoop of light vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of toasted maple-infused pecans for crunch.

