Move over, muffins: 3 easy tips for a healthier breakfast from Joy Bauer

Move over, muffins! I'm dishing out three simple tips to help you build a nutrient-rich morning meal.

1. Include produce.

Fruits and veggies provide your body with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, a non-digestible carbohydrate that helps stabilize your blood sugar, lower your cholesterol, and even enable you to feel satiated for longer. Add mushrooms and peppers to an omelet, top your yogurt with berries, and pair an apple with nut butter. The possibilities are endless!

2. Pack in protein.

Research shows that starting your day with a protein-rich meal can aid in weight loss and boost energy. To elevate your breakfast plate, try making an omelet with 1 whole egg and 2 to 3 egg whites with veggies (about 14-18g protein) or enjoy a 6-ounce container of Greek yogurt with berries (about 15g protein).

3. Keep it simple.

Mornings are often hectic, so it's helpful to have a handful of realistic breakfast options in your back pocket. Here are a few of my go-to meals that are less than 300 calories and provide at least 4 grams of fiber plus 10 grams of protein. Rise and shine!

Recipes to start your morning right:

French toast fanatics, this recipe is for you. It's sweet, it's delicious, and there's no skillet required. Plus, it packs 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber for less than 150 calories — it's a miracle in a mug!

Whip up this tasty breakfast smoothie for you and your family. Not only is it a snap to prepare (a must for the busy morning rush), but it will keep you energized until lunchtime. Start sipping!

PB&J Waffles

Here's an easy-peasy breakfast dish that's a spin on a lunchtime classic, PB&J. Simply toast 2 whole grain waffles, then top each with 2 teaspoons of peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter of choice) and 1/4 cup sliced raspberries and blueberries.

