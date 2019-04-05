Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 5, 2019, 1:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

If you're a fan of french fries and Fridays (who isn't?), then today is definitely worthy of a happy-dance celebration. Using three power ingredients (carrots, eggplant, and jicama), I created better-for-you fries that are each packed with flavor, nutrition, plus loads of tasty fixins (and yes, bacon is one of them). TGIFry-day!

Bacon-Cheeseburger Carrot Fries

Why should potatoes get all the love from fry fans?! Give carrots a chance, too. These Bacon-Cheeseburger Carrot Fries are seriously addictive. They're also rich in protein and they offer something that the average french fry lacks: beta-carotene, an antioxidant that keeps your eyes, skin and hair vibrant and healthy. Enjoy a large meaty and cheesy scoop of these loaded fries right off the baking sheet, or set a generous mound on a toasted whole-grain bun for the full bacon-cheeseburger experience. And don't forget to drizzle on my "special sauce" for a truly delicious meal or side dish.

Your family and friends will flip for this flavorful finger food. They're super crispy on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside. Plus, one Parmesan-rich serving provides an impressive 12 grams of protein for only 140 calories. I use eggplant as the base because it breads up easily and softens quickly in the oven. Bonus: this fiber-rich veggie contains heart-healthy antioxidants, called anthocyanins, which are responsible for their vibrant purple hue. Try dipping these heavenly fries into warm marinara sauce and your taste buds will be dancing with appreciation.

Roasted Jicama Fries

Expand your produce horizon and try jicama (pronounced HEE-kah-ma), a low-calorie root vegetable with a crisp texture and slightly sweet, nutty flavor. This crunchy veggie has a lot going for it in the health department: It's a great source of filling fiber and potassium, which helps keep a lid on your appetite while offering anti-bloat properties. Plus, it's high in volume, and diet-friendly, containing just 50 calories per cup. And with some spices sprinkled on top, these roasted jicama fries turn into a yummy snack, appetizer or side dish that will get gobbled up instantly.

