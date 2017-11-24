Food

3 genius recipes to give your Thanksgiving leftovers new life

You've carved the turkey. You've mashed the potatoes. And you've devoured (most of) the pie.

But your fridge is still loaded with heaps of leftovers — and they're all too good to waste. So what do you do?

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell helps turn your Thanksgiving meal into the ultimate next-day feast with recipes as easy as they are decadent.

Plus, the whole family can help whip these up on Friday!

Leftover Stuffing Waffles
Get the kids involved and completely reinvent the Thanksgiving leftovers.

Warm Turkey Terrific Sliders
This is truly the perfect football or end-of-day snack.

Leftover Pie Trifle
Can't decide on a pie? Problem solved. You can mix all the leftover pies you have so each layer can be a different pie.

