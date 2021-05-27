3 foil-packet dinners perfect for summertime grilling

After spending over a year mostly inside our homes, I know many of us are excited to get out of the kitchen and get cooking on a grill. When it comes to getting dinner on the table during the summer, my foil-packet recipes will be on heavy rotation for my upcoming grill nights, camping trips and everything in between. I’ve created three quick, mess-free and beautiful foil-packet recipes that are perfect for the grill, oven and even over a campfire. With the flexibility to pick and choose proteins, vegetables, sauces and garnishes, I’m confident that these recipes will satisfy everyone from the pickiest eaters to those simply tired of dish duty.

In these recipes, the ingredients steam inside tightly wrapped foil, creating a meal that’s exploding with dynamic flavors while maintaining the moisture — so you don't have to worry about over-cooking. Whether you’re a shrimp, tofu, chicken, or veggie person, you'll love these summer-ready foil-packet recipes.

I've always said that if I could eat wings every day, I would — and these sticky jerk chicken wings might just be my favorite version. The store-bought jerk marinade, honey and blender pineapple-habanero sauce in this recipe provides you with a meal that's packed with tons of fresh flavors, like chilis, herbs, garlic and onion. It's also one of my go-to recipes for the nights when I need a meal with minimal cleanup. So, whether you're planning to entertain all summer long or are craving some spice in your life, these wings will be there to make you feel as if you just left a much-needed tropical vacation. Just be prepared to eat a lot of them — they're addicting.

When I was younger, having dinner at hibachi grills was always the highlight of my weekend. This recipe allows you to get the flavors you love from a night out at a hibachi grill, right at home, for way cheaper. It is completely customizable, meaning that you can add or take out any of the veggies, proteins or sauces in the marinade — even try subbing out the rice with par-cooked noodles. Perfect for weeknight meal-prep, freeze-ahead meals and on-the-go grilling, these foil packets are your new summertime sidekick.

Growing up in Dearborn, Michigan, I was able to experience the dynamic flavor profiles of Middle Eastern cooking at a young age. Ever since I moved away for college, I've been chasing those same flavors in my everyday cooking. These foil packets are an example of the beauty that comes out of cooking with spices such as coriander, cumin and cardamom. As summer approaches, these make-ahead foil packets are perfect for throwing on the grill minutes before dinnertime.

