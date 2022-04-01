No meat, no problem! Plant-based meals are skyrocketing in popularity and this week the TODAY Table chefs are whipping up their favorite veggie-packed recipes that are filling, creative and fun. Star chefs Elena Besser, Kevin Curry and Priyanka Naik are making some of their favorite vegetarian dishes in the TODAY All Day kitchen on the next episode of "TODAY Table" streaming series.

First up, vegan chef Naik serves spicy , crispy potatoes alongside crunchy taco shells filled with a spiced chickpea filling. The Besser layers tender eggplant with gooey burrata cheese and tomato sauce on crusty garlic bread to make an indulgent sandwich. And Curry uses gluten-free rice noodles with tofu and a variety of fresh veggies to make hearty noodle bowls.

Priyanka Naik's spicy taco su-primes

I know this may sound wild coming from a vegan chef, but I absolutely love fast food tacos. Well, it's not actually that crazy since Taco Bell actually has a lot of options for vegetarians! I wanted to recreate that drive-thru experience at home in a totally vegan way. These veggie taco su-primes (get it?) are an ode to my childhood spent going to Taco Bell and indulging in fully loaded crispy, crunchy tacos.

Elena Besser's eggplant Parm sandwich on garlic bread

My family is obsessed with three things: chicken Parmesan, sandwiches and garlic bread. This recipe is inspired by all of those loves, but I'm giving it a meatless twist. The garlic bread provides incredible flavor and crunch, plus the eggplant is hearty and delicious, making this a speedy yet exciting dish for entertaining or a casual night in.

Kevin Curry's gluten-free veggie noodle bowls

I love making dishes that can satisfy people following different dietary rules, so this noodle dish really hits the spot! Rice noodles make the perfect, gluten-free base for this saucy, sweet, nutty and spicy stir fry. Firm tofu adds some healthy plant-based meatiness and the fresh veggies bring in some serious crunch.