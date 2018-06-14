3 easy Father's Day food ideas and recipes to dazzle the dad in your life

share tweet pin email

So you want to wow the dad — or father figure — in your life on Father’s Day.

One way to his heart, as we all know, is through his stomach. To help feed his body and soul, we asked chef Ryan Scott to whip up three simple and hearty breakfast and brunch dishes.

His go-to? Something so easy, you won’t believe it: muffin-tin egg sandwiches.

“Breakfast can always be a struggle for the modern worker on the run. Fear no more with this easy breakfast that can be done in less than 20 minutes,” he told Megyn Kelly TODAY.

And what goes best with eggs? How about tater tots and waffles? To keep things lively, Scott suggested playing with your food.

“Garnish the waffle with any of your favorite toppings, from bacon and cheese, to sour cream and scallions,” he said.

And for those who prefer finger foods, try these delectable soldiers. Yes, you can even go the distance and make your own pancake batter. Or, go even one step further.

“Amp up your bacon with candied bacon! Sprinkle a pinch of brown sugar, black pepper, and rosemary over the bacon strips before cooking,” said Scott.

"This is the easiest breakfast ever. Super nostalgic and classic. Very easy swaps to keep things interesting!"

"What’s better than potatoes and eggs? Tater tot waffles and soft scrambled eggs!"

"This recipe is delicious, simple finger-food at its finest."