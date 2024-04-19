23 food deals for your 4/20 munchies

Whether you're an avid fan of marijuana or not, everyone gets the munchies from time to time. April 20 has traditionally been a day dedicated to the cravings that come after partaking in a bit of weed.

This year, restaurants are serving up a plethora of deals to help anyone who has a hankering for something sweet or savory. There are plenty to choose from, but here are the ones that should rank highly on your list.

&Pizza

To celebrate 4/20, &Pizza is rolling out several deals:

April 18: $4.20 garlic knots

April 19: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more

April 20: $4.20 pies all day with free &Pizza rolling papers

The restaurant also added a permanent deal to its menu called the Four for $20 Munchies Bundle, which comes with your choice of pizza, one order of knots, one drink and one dessert.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

On April 20, Anthony's is serving up spaghetti and meatballs for just $9 when you buy a beverage.

Arby's

Throughout April, Arby’s rewards members will get one coupon per week for a free sandwich. Have the munchies on April 20? Redeem the deal to satiate your cravings!

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Between 3 — 4:20 p.m. on April 20, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is giving away free churros to loyalty members who buy an entrée. The offer is valid at all locations nationwide.

Buffalo Wild Wings

When you spend $10 at Buffalo Wild Wings (online and app orders only) on April 20, you’ll get six wings for free!

BurgerFi

BurgerFi customers can get four orders of Jumbo Chicken Wings (totaling 20 wings) for $20 on April 20. The offer applies to dine-in orders only.

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

All Cheba Hut locations will have $4.20 four-inch sandwiches — this size option is affectionately called a “Nug” — on April 20 and will give away a Cheba Hut 4/20 frisbee with any Nug purchase.

Fatburger

On April 20, Fatburger customers who order online can get an Original Fatburger for just $4.20.

Additionally, customers will receive a free-shake coupon with any online purchase made throughout the entire month of April. The coupon is valid for your next order.

Gopuff

Gopuff and Ben & Jerry’s have joined forces to offer the following discounts on ice cream pints. The deals are available on April 20 while supplies last:

$4.20 ice cream pints for all Gopuff users all day.

$1 Half Baked pints at 4:20 p.m. for FAM members (one per order).

Insomnia Cookies

When you spend $5 in-store or online at Insomnia Cookies between April 19 — 21, you’ll get a free classic cookie. The cookie chain is also creating limited-edition items like Walking Cookie Tacos and a Strawberry Cornbread Filled Deluxe cookie with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is serving Pineapple Express Shakes for $4.20 through April 21.

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John’s has created a special meal called the Deliciously Dope Dime Bag. It comes with a ham and provolone cheese sandwich, a pickle, a fudge chocolate brownie and Jimmy Chips. You can order the meal online at participating restaurants nationwide for $10 using the code DIMEBAG.

KFC

On April 20, KFC will open its first sauce dispensary for just one day to celebrate its new Saucy Nuggets. The dispensary will open in Venice Beach, California, and will offer free Saucy Nuggets and limited-edition merchandise. At the event, comedian Niles Abston and “saucier” Ian Fujimoto will teach guests about the five new flavors.

Krystal

Between April 19 — 21, Krystal customers can save $4 on mobile and online orders of $20 or more using the code MUNCHIE. You can redeem the deal on delivery and pickup orders at participating locations.

Pincho

Pincho will whip up its eponymous burger for $4.20 on April 20. The burger comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks and Pincho sauce.

Pokeworks

Between April 19 — 21, Pokeworks is offering customers free delivery with no minimum order at participating locations.

Popeyes

Popeyes is running a new Munchies Menu through April 20. In addition, customers will only have to spend $4.20 on the chain's famous chicken sandwich (classic, spicy, blackened or spicy blackened). The offer is valid on pickup orders only.

Smashburger

Four Classic Smash Singles for $20? Yes please! Smashburger will run this deal on April 20 in-store, online and in the restaurant’s app. The offer only applies to beef burgers.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King rewards members will earn 420 bonus points when they place any order on the chain's app on April 20.

Twin Peaks

Participating Twin Peaks locations are giving away a free appetizer with purchase on April 20. You can choose from the following options: mozzarella cheese bites, fried pickles, or chipotle queso and chips. In addition, the chain will serve discounted Liquid Marijuana shots and cocktails.

White Castle

On April 20, White Castle customers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer on the fast-food chain’s Impossible slider.

Wienerschnitzel

Head to Wienerschnitzel’s website on April 20 to score a deal on the chain’s new brownie shakes. While ordering online for delivery, use the code munchies.

Wingstop

Wingstop is celebrating the return of its “Wingstop Hot Box,” just in time for the 4/20 weekend. Through April 21, customers can order the limited-edition item, which features a new T.H.C. (The Hot Chili Rub) flavor.