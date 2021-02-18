22 wine-infused recipes — from pasta to cake — in honor of National Drink Wine Day

In case anyone needs an excuse to grab a glass of their go-to sauvignon blanc or pinot noir, today is National Drink Wine Day, a holiday we can surely all get behind. But if you're looking to get a little more creative with your celebration, here are 22 ways to infuse warm, wintry dishes with a splash (or two) of white or red.

The drinks in this list, of course, are fully alcoholic, but for those who don't drink, the food recipes burn off the alcohol and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Many of the dishes, from beef stew to seafood pasta and fried chicken to chocolate cake, work with many different types of wine, so feel free to grab any bottle you having lying around.

And, of course, feel free to sip on a glass as you cook. Cheers!

Drink

This is the mulled wine recipe to end all mulled wine recipes. With all the wintry spices and notes of citrus, it’ll warm you right up from the inside.

Herbs, berries and wine: a trio made in wintry heaven. Try this delicious spin on iced sangria made with a drier, fruitier wine like shiraz or malbec.

There's nothing better on a chilly February evening than a warm, cozy drink. While many might turn to ciders or hot toddies, but this is a fun Swedish wine-based drink that might just become your new favorite for cooler months.

Savory

This is the rare recipe that looks complicated and impressive but is actually so simple to make. This eye-catching, ruby-red pasta is always the star of the dinner table and only takes 20 minutes from start to finish.

Jumbo lump crab is delicate and delicious. This Italian-inspired dish is reminiscent of a candlelit dinner on a cliffside outside Genoa, but it's actually incredibly fast and straightforward to produce at home.

Fresh fettuccine with a ragù of beef is a play off the classic Tuscan wild boar ragù. Ground beef or pork, or a combination of both, works well for the American home kitchen.

Awaze is a versatile sauce hailing from Ethiopia where it's used on just about everything. You can use it as a finishing sauce brush it on just about any protein (fish, poultry, tofu or tempeh) before grilling, sautéing or roasting. In Ethiopia, they use local honey wine to make this sauce, but here we can use a combo of red wine and honey to replicate its sweet but tannic flavor.

This succulent, tender brisket with its robust and aromatic sauce is well worth the time it takes to prepare. The prunes completely break down under pressure, giving the sauce body and sweetness, while the smoked paprika, cinnamon and bay leaf make it fragrant and complex

The gravy for this ropa vieja is extremely robust and is wonderful for spooning over white rice or even pasta. The meat is super tender and absorbs the sauce really well. To Bren Herrera, this dish demonstrates how an economically poor country can make something so delicious and refined.

This is a great, quick way to serve beautiful, fresh, head-on shrimp. Need to get dinner on the table in 20 minutes? This is your go-to.

Technique is the secret to perfectly cooked steaks. Season them liberally, let them sear, baste them with butter and let them rest. These easy steps will result in perfectly cooked meat every time. And, you can make a delicious sauce in the same pan while the meat is resting.

This is the perfect Sunday supper when Giada is able to enjoy every step of this recipe and really take her time. As an added bonus, letting the short ribs braise for so long makes the house smell great and gets everyone excited for dinner!

Turned wine isn't trash: It's natural vinegar. Soaking chicken in it helps the meat get super tender and gives it the tart-honey-musky flavor of wine grapes. In this simple recipe, the wine really comes through in every bite.

There's a reason this French stew is so many chefs and celebrities' favorite recipe to make. The quintessential beef stew is perfect for winter. Though it may sound fancy, the dish is made of inexpensive beef chuck, ingredients that can be found at any supermarket, and is super simple to prepare.

"I adore the freshness that zoodles add to this dish," Valerie Bertinelli says about this wine-infused seafood dish. "The zucchini noodles and lemon zest add a brightness that is missing from traditional shrimp scampi with regular pasta."

This recipe is wonderful because it is a lighter version of the dish but with all the flavor and comfort of traditional chicken piccata.

This simple preparation with white wine, garlic and shallots lets the natural, fresh ocean flavor of the mussels shine through. Whether you actually live by the coast or are stuck inside due to wintry weather, this dish tastes like a day at the beach.

Yes, this kid classic uses wine for a grown-up twist. A little white wine, shallots, whole-grain mustard and a sophisticated cheese blend will make this a a go-to for lunch or dinner.

Sweet

This cake is so good, it will beckon to you in the middle of the night. No one can resist it — no one!

"My children will fight each other tooth and nail over the last piece," Elizabeth Heiskell says about her wine-infused cake. "All I can say is make this cake at your own risk, but know you have been warned."

This cake is so fragrant and fruity that the smell alone will make your mouth water. Fresh citrus zests perk up the rich olive oil cake while warm cinnamon and red wine add depth to the juicy pears. It's absolutely irresistible.

If you're looking for a dessert that is impressive, easy and delicious, this is the one! It takes just 10 minutes to combine the indulgent flavors of the red wine, warm cinnamon and zesty orange, but it tastes like you spent hours perfecting the silky sauce.

Didn't quite finish that bottle of red wine last night? Use it to make chocolate cake, of course! This rich and seductive cake is fudgy on the inside with a hint of red wine. Top it with wine-soaked "drunken" raspberries and a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an indulgent dessert.