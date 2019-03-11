Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 5:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

While Pi Day is technically all about celebrating the mathematical constant that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and not good, it's still fun to celebrate all kinds of edible pie whenever possible. Be it pizza pie, dessert pie or even savory chicken pot pie, pies are always a welcome treat.

Plenty of eateries and food places are celebrating Pi Day, which is on March 14, with great deals (most foods are just $3.14), freebies and limited-edition treats. So grab a fork (and a calculator) and dig in!

Bertucci’s

In honor of Pi Day, buy any one large pizza at this Italian chain and receive a large cheese or Bertucci's special pizza for just $3.14 using the discount code PIDAY online. This offer will be available for lunch and dinner, and will work through any ordering platform.

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

On Thursday, March 14, Blaze Pizza will celebrate Pi Day by serving up custom built, artisanal pizzas for just $3.14 each at the company’s more than 314 locations. This year’s special deal is open to anyone who has the Blaze Pizza app downloaded on their smartphone.

Boston Market

Boston Market will have a special buy-one-get-one deal on its chicken pot pies on March 14. Print out a Pi Day coupon from BostonMarket.com (you can show it on your phone, too; coupon will be available starting Monday, March 11) and score one free rotisserie chicken pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie, and drink, at any one of the more than 450 U.S. locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Pi Day, score a slice of CPK's Key Lime Pie for $3.14. The offer is only valid at participating locations; CPKs in Guam, airports, stadiums, The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno or the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas and international locations are not participating in the deal.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie’s is celebrating Pi Day by offering a one topping, medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any bread item at the regular menu price. The offer is available on carryout orders only between Monday and Thursday at participating locations with the code 19PI.

Kroger’s

For Pi Day, Kroger’s will offer fruit, sweet potato, pumpkin and no sugar-added pies for just $3.14, which is up to 70 percent their regular price.

Milk Bar

Christina Tosi's creative sweets chain will offer Crack Pie Slices a la Mode on Pi Day for $10 at all stores ($12 at Las Vegas location). The special features a slice of the pastry chef's signature Crack Pie, which features a toasted oat crust and gooey butter filling. It's served with Cereal Milk Soft Serve on the side, which is made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar and a pinch of salt.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 off select bakery pies on March 14, while supplies last. Pie varieties vary by region, but many classic seasonal flavors like apple, berry and more will be available at locations across the U.S.

&Pizza

On March 14, UberEats is providing a promo code (PIDAY19) for pizza lovers to enjoy $3.14 off all &pizza deliveries placed through the app. The promo starts March 13 and ends March 17.