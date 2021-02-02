These are the 20 best products coming to Aldi this month

Every Aldi shopper knows one of the most fun parts of shopping at the grocery chain is the hunt for interesting products.

Whether it's a coveted staple like the fan-favorite Red Bag Chicken or a limited-edition simmer sauce, walking the aisles of Aldi looking for the latest must-haves is part of the experience.

In February, Aldi is rolling out new items each week: Shoppers can expect those aforementioned simmer sauces, frozen pizzas with super fun toppings, mouth-watering sweet treats and more.

So grab your reusable shopping bags and a quarter for your shopping cart and get ready to shop, because TODAY Food's got you covered with our week-by-week guide to some of the most exciting and interesting items coming to Aldi this month.

Week of Feb. 3

Journey to India samosas, $4.99

Samosas, anyone? These delicious appetizers come with tamarind dipping sauce as well, taking them from the freezer to the kitchen counter in just a few steps.

Available in Chicken Tikka and Vegetable varieties.

Fusia Asian dipping sauces, $2.15

It's all about the dipping sauces! Be sure to stock up on these flavorful condiments to keep your taste buds popping all month long.

Available in Thai Chili, Hoisin and Honey Sesame varieties.

Fremont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp, $5.99

These frozen shrimp are also gluten-free and come with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Fire up those air fryers and ovens now!

L'oven Fresh Hawaiian bagels, $1.99

Fans of sweet Hawaiian rolls will love these special breakfast treats. Just imagine how good the bacon, egg and cheeses would be on these. (Perhaps Spam, egg and cheese?!)

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 16-inch chicken bacon ranch pizza, $5.99

Elevate your next pizza night with this chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, found in the store's deli section.

Week of Feb. 10

Simply Nature organic tea latte concentrate, $2.99

If you're as addicted to homemade iced lattes as we are, you'll have trouble deciding between these exciting flavors. (Who are we kidding? Grab all three!)

Available in London Fog, Dirty Chai and Chai varieties.

Journey to Thailand potato chips, $1.69

Aldi never stops stepping up their potato chip game and these Thai-inspired flavors are no exception.

Available in Thai Curry and Tandoori Barbecue varieties.

Park Street Deli egg bites, $2.79

Save money on coffee shop egg bites and warm these Aldi versions up at home.

Available in Uncured Bacon and Swiss and Spinach and Feta varieties.

Specially Selected curry sauce and spices, $2.49

Looking for flavorful Indian food you can whip up in an instant? These no-fail simmer sauces from Aldi have you covered. Stock up, because they won't be on store shelves for long.

Available in Korma, Butter Chicken and Tikka Masala varieties.

Breakfast Best meatballs, $4.99

Breakfast meatballs? Color us intrigued. (Sausage better watch out!)

Available in French Toast or Bacon Egg and Cheese varieties.

Week of Feb. 17

Southern Grove chickpea snacks, $2.99

These flavorful roasted chickpeas are the perfect, crunchy, midday snack.

Available in Sea Salt or BBQ varieties.

Season’s Choice potatoes and green beans, $1.89

Keep dinner prep simple by cooking up a bag of these potatoes and green beans.

Available in in Rosemary or Garden Medley varieties.

Savoritz Parmesan crisps, $2.89

Cheese crisps are all the (keto) rage right now, so it's only fitting that Aldi is bringing a few of its own varieties to stores this month.

Available in Four Cheese or Everything varieties.

Kirkwood chicken fries, $4.99

The love of Aldi's Kirkwood frozen chicken runs deep among fans of the store, so don't miss out on trying these two new varieties.

Available in Whole Grain or Blazin' Hot varieties.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen keto-friendly roasted veggie pizza, $6.99

Keep your day low-carb with keto-friendly waffles for breakfast and keto-friendly pizza for dinner.

Week of Feb. 24

Priano gourmet pasta sauce, $1.89

Spice up your weeknight pasta dinners with these flavor-packed blends of tomato-based pasta sauce.

Available in Spicy Garlic Arrabbiata, Italian Sausage and Peppers and Vegetable Primavera varieties.

Fuel by Nature chocolate-dipped mango, $4.99

These dark chocolate-covered dried mangoes make a great snack and look beautiful on a charcuterie plate.

Specially Selected kettle chips, $1.89

New week, new gourmet chip flavors to be found at Aldi!

Available in balsamic vinegar and rosemary or pancetta and parmesan varieties.

Cook House Italian simmer sauce, $2.99

Add a protein and some vegetables to these Italian-style simmer sauces for a fast and delicious weeknight meal.

Available in Marsala, Scampi and Piccata varieties.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 12-inch macaroni and cheese pizza, $4.99

All. Of. The. Carbs. At. Once. This mac and cheese pizza has us drooling.