Fans pay tribute to Anthony Bourdain on 2-year anniversary of his death

It’s been two years since beloved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdaindied at the age of 61, and his fans are missing him now more than ever.

The “Parts Unknown” host challenged viewers to leave their comfort zones and travel to unfamiliar places, using food as a way to bring break down cultural barriers and bring people closer together.

Today, on the anniversary of Bourdain's death, tributes are pouring in on Twitter, with many wishing he were here to address the killing of George Floyd and protests across the U.S. demanding an end to police brutality against black people.

It has been two years. What would you say about our state of affairs now?

Your ability to shed light on common ground is deeply missed. You are deeply missed. RIP #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/VRh91KOxZg — Michelle (@mdirocco) June 8, 2020

“What would you say about our state of affairs now?” one person wrote. “Your ability to shed light on common ground is deeply missed. You are deeply missed.”

Added another, “Few people inspired me in a way that #AnthonyBourdain did. His passion for the stories of the underrepresented is a quality so few have. He didn’t just want to talk in someone’s shoes, he wanted to learn how they got those shoes and why they wear those shoes.”

Few people inspired me in a way that #AnthonyBourdain did. His passion for the stories of the underrepresented is a quality so few have. He didn’t just want to walk in someone’s shoes, he wanted to learn how they got those shoes and why they wear those shoes. pic.twitter.com/EyRbi8UsaV — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) June 8, 2020

Two years ago today, RIP Anthony. If you don't know who this is, I urge you to find his work. It will restore your faith in humanity 🖤#AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/CGe2a2qc0T — Rogue Aurora (@MissRogueAurora) June 8, 2020

Miss your voice and calm understanding of how the world works. Your show was there when I was depressed and alone. Thank you #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/ATBepmFKBI — the tea witch. (@the_teawitch) June 8, 2020

Two years ago today we lost a tremendous human being. He ignited my desire to travel our world, indulge & learn about other cultures & to get out of my comfort zone. If you’ve never watched his stuff, I highly recommend you do. #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/IWuTT22802 — Marino Peixoto (@marinovpeixoto) June 8, 2020

Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018. He was found unresponsive by fellow chef Eric Ripert in his room at the Le Chambard hotel in Keyersberg, France, where the two were filming an episode of “Parts Unknown.”

Though the “Kitchen Confidential” author had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death, he had talked openly in the past about his struggles with drugs and depression.

“There was a dark genie inside me that I very much hesitate to call a disease that led me to dope,” he told NBC Nightly News in 2014.

Two years later, Bourdain opened up to a therapist about his mental health while shooting "Parts Unknown" in Argentina.

“I’d like to be happy. I’d like to be happier,” he revealed. “I should be happy. I have incredible luck. I’d like to be able to look out the window and say, ‘Yay, life is good.”

Though fans are remembering Bourdain on the anniversary of his death, many will also likely honor him on his birthday, June 25.

Last year, Ripert and chef José Andrés announced the first #BourdainDay as a tribute to Bourdain's legacy.

“We decided to celebrate his birthday instead of June 8 — because that was obviously a sad day — to highlight his many contributions,” Ripert told TODAY Food in a statement at the time.

"To participate, upload a video or picture of ourself toasting to 'Tony' on social media, including the hashtag #BourdainDay.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.